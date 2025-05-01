5 easy-to-make coconut desserts that will leave you salivating

Summer season is here and so is the season of coconuts. Tender to fleshy, flakes to desiccated, you can have it in every way possible. You can take your summer sweet treats a notch higher, just with a sprinkle of coconut and add that much-needed freshness. Here are five coconut desserts that are easy to whip up and super yummy to taste.
With just a few ingredients like sugar, condensed milk, bit of milk, desiccated coconut, mixed and cooked on high flame, and let it set, to get this slightly chewy and sweet coconut sweet, quite similar to Bengali narkel naru. You can add colours and flavours to it to make it taste unique. If you like your desserts chocolaty, after the candy is set, you can also dunk it into melted dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate, and freeze it before biting into it.
Blend together coconut bits, desiccated coconut, milk powder, fresh cream and condensed milk. Place the mixture into ice trays, put ice cream sticks and cover it with aluminium foil.
This melt-in-mouth Milk pudding bites is all you need for your small sweet treat. Just mix milk with sugar, and equal half of milk with cornstarch. Slowly heat the pot with milk and sugar until sugar is dissolved, then pour in the cornstarch and milk mixture. Keep stirring, and it will slowly become a thick consistency. Pour it into a container lined with parchment paper, and once it has cooled down, cut it into bite-sized pieces to coat it with coconut shreds. Cool it down and have it in one bite. You can also replace the regular milk and make it entirely with coconut milk or any other lactose free milk available.
This 5-ingredient coconut ice cream is the best you can ever make. Tender coconut water, coconut flesh, condensed milk, a little sugar and whipped cream, these ice cream is something that you need to make and try at home.
Believe it not, the easiest coconut dessert you can make is a coconut laddoo, more popular as the Bengali narkel naru. All you need is desiccated coconut, sugar or jaggery, combined together and cooked on a high flame unless they are well cooked and you could make laddoos out of them.