5 easy-to-make coconut desserts that will leave you salivating

This melt-in-mouth Milk pudding bites is all you need for your small sweet treat. Just mix milk with sugar, and equal half of milk with cornstarch. Slowly heat the pot with milk and sugar until sugar is dissolved, then pour in the cornstarch and milk mixture. Keep stirring, and it will slowly become a thick consistency. Pour it into a container lined with parchment paper, and once it has cooled down, cut it into bite-sized pieces to coat it with coconut shreds. Cool it down and have it in one bite. You can also replace the regular milk and make it entirely with coconut milk or any other lactose free milk available.