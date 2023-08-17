Avatara Dubai, the world’s only veg Michelin-Starred restaurant, comes to Conrad Pune for an exclusive pop-up

A couple of weeks ago, Indulge spoke exclusively to Chef Rahul Rana who helms the only vegetarian Indian restaurant to be part of the prestigious Michelin Guide Dubai 2023, Avatara, where you can expect dishes like Gaith Ki Dal, Mango Sambhar Gelato, Pomelo Salad and Turnip Steak.

Chef Rahul boots out all the vegetarian staples like mushrooms, potatoes and paneer and believes that neglected Indian vegetables like bottle gourd and more deserve to shine. And now, it looks like chef Rahul is all set to bring these mystical bursts of flavours closer to home.

Conrad Pune is all set to collaborate with Conosh, a platform best known for its culinary excellence and bring forth the unparalleled gastronomic journey of the Michelin-Starred Avatara to the city. Expect a 12-course vegetarian dinner meticulously curated without onion and garlic. Moreso, the diners will embark on a journey to know more about Indian culinary traditions and how Avatara is redefining them.

This exclusive pop-up event will be hosted at the extravagant and luxurious Zeera, an upscale restaurant at the Conrad Hotel serving mainly North Indian cuisine.

Sharing the news, Conrad Pune on Instagram wrote, “Greetings Pune! Conosh invites you to witness the magic of AVATARA Dubai, the world’s first and only Michelin-starred Indian vegetarian restaurant at Zeera, Conrad Pune! Join us for their first-ever pop-up around the world that promises to redefine Indian vegetarian fine-dining Limited seats available, so don’t miss this chance to savour excellence on a plate!”

On August 24 and 25. At 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM.