Celebrate the Chinese New Year with delectable offerings from these Kolkata diners

This year is the year of the rabbit that symbolises vigilance, longevity, peace and prosperity, and none of our festivities are complete without food. The city loves its Chinese food, their version of it obviously, popular as Indo-Chinese across the globe. And what better an occasion can it be than the Chinese New Year to gorge on some flavourful Chinese delicacies. Here’s where you should have them from:

Red Lantern

The newly launched brand offers a wholesome range of Chinese offerings which includes ‘Wok Box Platter’ with a choice of rice or noodles along with a side dish and beverage in a well-crafted wok box. The signature dishes for the platter include Veg Hakka Noodles, Mixed Fried Rice, Egg Chicken Chow Mein, Chilli Paneer, Mix Chowmein, Mushroom Chilli Chicken among others.

Price: Rs 165 onwards

Where: All across Kolkata

When: Till January 22

Time: 11.30 am to 12 midnight

Yauatcha

The very popular Asian diner has a specially curated menu to usher in the new year. The menu highlights delicacies like Prawn and Calamari Supreme Soup, Lotus Root wrapped edamame and black carrot dumpling, XO Scallop and prawn shui mai, Glorious Crab dumpling, Vegetarian chow chow dumpling, Treasure poon choi, Crispy prawn in sweet and spicy sauce, Crispy chicken with kumquat jam, Cornish hand picked crab, charred pineapple fragrant rice and Vegetarian fried rice with edamame, olives and burnt garlic to name a few. The chefs at Yauatcha have handcrafted special desserts like The little bunny, made with traditional ingredients such as mandarin and black sesame which allow patrons to experience rich and new flavours and Szechuan pepper and raspberry macaron, comprising raspberry and

szechuan pepper ganache, raspberry gel, and almond shell.

Meal for 2: Rs 2500+

Where: Quest Mall

When: Till February 10, 2023

Time: 12 noon - 11 pm

Vintage Asia

Chinese New Year is that time of the year when friends and families get together to bring in the festivities. To add to the celebrations this year the expert in-house culinary team of JW Marriott, Kolkata is gearing up to add a flair of essence and taste of retro authentic Chinese specials to the table for the guests. The food connoisseurs can treat their taste buds with a diverse and scrumptious feast that will feature dishes such as Cantonese Poached Chicken with Sesame Sauce, Crab Meat Asparagus Soup and Fresh Red Chilli, Classic Sour Plum Roasted Duck, to name some. The chefs have also crafted an A la carte menu to celebrate the spirit of Chinese New Year. To round off the meal, indulge in the delectable desserts like Frozen kaffir lime cream Bruleé, Matcha Chantilly, and Pistachio brittle.

Where: JW Marriott, EM Bypass

When: Till January 29, 2023

Lunch (12.30 pm - 3.30 pm)

Dinner (7 pm onwards)

Price:

A la Carte Menu and Set Menu at 2499 plus taxes

For Reservation: +917044440711

JW Kitchen

To bring in the true spirit of festivities, JW Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant, offers a lavish buffet menu which includes a wide array of distinctive specialities like Buddha’s Delight (Vegetarian lo Han Jai), Clay Pot Chicken and Dry Chili in Star Anise, Singaporean Chili Prawn with Fried Man Tau Bun, Guangdong’s lo Mein or Laomian to name a few. End your meal on a sweet note with the hotel’s extensive dessert menu showcasing Indonesian vanilla cream, Tapioca lychee jelly, Mango pate fruit, Coconut crumble. The patrons can also savour in a well curated inventory of cocktails like The Medallion, Shirley’s Temple, Sesame-smoked old fashioned, and Za’atar Paloma.

Where: JW Marriott, EM Bypass

When: Till January 29

Lunch Buffet (12.30 pm - 3.30 pm)

Dinner Buffet (7 pm onwards)

Price:

Monday - Friday: Lunch Rs 2050 AI

Monday - Friday: Dinner Rs 2350 AI

Saturday: Lunch Rs 2399 AI

Sunday: Lunch - Rs 2750 AI

Saturday & Sunday: Dinner - Rs 2286 AI

Nori

The expert in-house culinary team of the property has masterfully curated a wide range of delicacies to tantalize the taste buds of patrons. The patrons can choose from a variety of options from the special brunch menu which offer, Tang bao, Kao Fu, Chinese Broccoli Slaw, Poached Spinach and Peanut Salad dressing,Vegetable Guotie Veg Crystal Dumpling, San Bai Chicken. Additionally, the property will also showcase a live station for all the food connoisseurs to experience the grandeur of the festival. One can either attend the brunch to savour the delicacies and usher in the new year, or join the weeklong festivities and enjoy a lavish dinner.

Where: The Westin, Rajarhat

When: Brunch- January 22, Dinner- Till January 29

Brunch (12.30 - 3.30 pm)

Dinner (7-11 pm)

Price: Brunch- 2599+/Dinner- Rs 2199+

The Spirits

Usher in the Lunar Year with flavourful delicacies like Prawn Cylinder, Dipper Box Seafood, Butter Chicken Tart, Occio De Blu Pizza, Half Roast Chicken With Red Wine Sauce and more at this swanky party hub in town.

Where: Sector V, Salt Lake

When: January 22

Price: Rs 1500+

Tipsy Tiger

The newest launch at Tipsy Tiger, that is a riot of flavours and colours on the plate, has dimsums like Truffle Cream Cheese, Broccoli and water chestnut, and more, exotic fruit platter, sushis and a variety of noodles to enjoy on the Lunar New Year.

Where: Sector V, Salt Lake

When: January 22

Price: Rs 1200+