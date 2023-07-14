Six spots across Bengaluru that beckon vegan lovers this World Kebab Day
On World Kebab Day, we bring you a round-up on vegan options of this meat mainstay available across Bengaluru...
Restaurants in Bengaluru are reinventing the kebab, Turkey’s food staple with vegan ingredients like beetroot, spinach, carrots and more to appeal to the health-conscious. On World Kebab Day, we look at six such spots that you must visit for these crispy and melt-in-the-mouth appetisers.
Just beet it
Rich in folate and best known for its earthy aroma and flavour, beetroot is not just a cameo ingredient in salads anymore. The root vegetable is now dominating menus across the city and successfully serving as the base ingredient in the vegetarian kebab section. Sample the beetroot-based kebab, Labgeer, at ITC Gardenia’s formal Indian dining Kebabs & Kurries. At Residency Road. ₹1,275 plus taxes.
Appetising asparagus
Putting beetroot’s versatility to the test, Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort is serving a combination of this root vegetable with asparagus which is mostly served roasted and treated as a side dish. These ridiculously simple vegetables take centre stage in Pan Fried Beetroot Asparagus, plant-based kebabs that are equal parts crisp and tender. At Doddaballapur Main Road. ₹375 plus taxes.
Pea party
If you are looking for something more ingredient and flavour-packed, then the Edamame and Green Pea Kebab at Daysie, All Day Casual Bar makes for an excellent vegetarian appetizer with spicy green chutney as an accompaniment. You can even treat this as a standalone dish for its burst of savoury flavours and texture. At Mahatma Gandhi Road. ₹390 plus taxes.
Zesty zucchini
Served lightly sautéed or stir-fried, zucchini is a versatile ingredient that can give a healthy twist to almost anything from spaghetti and risotto to salads and even pickles. Santé Spa Cuisine, a fine-dining restaurant, serves Pan Seared Zucchini Kebabs, an innovative and guilt-free offering that can appeal to team vegans. At Domlur. ₹360 plus taxes.
Vegan’o clock
Think of all healthy ingredients like carrots, zucchini, baby spinach, brussels sprouts and turnips finely chopped and mixed well with essential spices, pine nuts and almonds. This is what Amaranth Tikki at Stone Street promises and it beckons lovers of organic and local produce. At BTM Layout. ₹249 plus taxes.
Soya season
Changing the kebab scene through and through, we have marinated soya chunks for anyone looking to expand their kebab palate and try out anything other than minced lamb. The Soya Malai Kebab at Hotel Royal Orchid, with its melt-in-mouth texture, makes for a wholesome yet delicious starter. At Domlur. ₹425 plus taxes.
Love me some lotus
Crispy lotus stems dipped in garlic and chilli-infused honey has long been a sought-after starter. However, this root vegetable is now being served in a different variant and it is just as interesting and unique. Think lotus stems minced with onions and green chillies and fried to a golden crisp. Enter Nadru Champ at Sheraton Grand Whitefield. At Prestige Shantiniketan Hoodi. ₹755 plus taxes.
Just kebab it out this weekend, will you?
