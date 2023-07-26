Soak in Goan monsoon by indulging in a 4-course cocktail and food menu at W Goa

Nestled in the embrace of Goa's captivating all-season charm, the W Goa, perched near the idyllic Vagator beach, shines a spotlight on its season's jewel - The Woobar. A pulsating epicentre of cocktail and party culture, the bar now unveils its latest marvel - the Cocktail Parlour, boasting a tantalizing 4-course cocktail tasting as well as a food menu.

Indulge in the sumptuous offerings of Squid Fritto, Mezze Platters brimming with assorted dips, and the refreshing Fattoush Salad. Savour the succulent Rawa Prawns, Patata Bravas accompanied by creamy mint yogurt and the delightful Goan Lamb Croquettes. And for those craving crispy goodness, the menu boasts munchy options like Fish and Chips and so much more. Below, we list their extraordinary cocktails for a sipping sesh amid the rains:

Monsoon at Woobar



Suleimani Highball: Step into the rich heritage of the Middle East with the Suleimani Highball, an exquisite fusion of Whiskey, Suleimani tea, Ginger juice, and Ginger ale. Each sip pays homage to time-honoured traditions, transporting you to distant lands with every sublime taste.

Mezze platter

Tropical Daiquiri: Let the soul of the Caribbean dance upon your taste buds, as you savour the liquid sunshine that is the Tropical Daiquiri. Crafted with a blend of rum, orange star anise marmalade, and lime, this vibrant elixir encapsulates the very essence of tropical bliss within a single glass.

Melon & Basil Smash: Indulge in a symphony of captivating flavours with the Melon & Basil Smash. This delightful medley of gin, melon, basil, and tonic delivers a refreshing equilibrium, fusing notes of sweetness and herbal allure to enchant your senses.

Jalapeno Sipper

Jalapeno Sipper: Embrace your inner mystique with the daring Jalapeno Sipper, a crystal-clear elixir featuring vodka, jalapeno, lime, honey and soda. This tantalizing creation promises to excite and entice, leaving a delightful tingle on your palate, reminiscent of the thrill found in the heart of Goa's monsoons.

Rs. 2,000 + taxes. From 12 pm upwards. At W Goa, Vagator Beach.

