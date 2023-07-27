Fabindia & Dolomite Restaurants bring Jamie Oliver’s cafe to India

Homegrown lifestyle brand Fabindia, and Dolomite Restaurants Pvt Ltd, the all-India master franchisee for Jamie Oliver’s restaurants, announced a strategic partnership to establish Jamie Oliver’s branded cafes at many Fabindia experience centres across the country.

Throughout the year, Jamie Oliver’s Cafe, owned and operated by Dolomite, will open at Fabindia in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Amritsar. The cafes will serve an all-day menu based on the Jamie Oliver ethos of fresh, carefully sourced food served with love.

Jamie’s in India is a long-term partnership between Dolomite and the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group who are present in 23 different countries and growing fast. Speaking about this partnership, Rajeshwari Srinivasan, CEO of Fabindia Ltd. says, “We have always been dedicated to serving a better experience and offerings to our customers and this collaboration with Jamie’s is one more step in this direction. Jamie’s culinary ethos is all about simple, delicious food made from scratch with fresh ingredients and reflects the principles of Indian culinary traditions. It will be an added source of joy for our patrons.”

Jamie Oliver

Talking about the partnership, Jasper Reid, Dolomite CEO says: “We are delighted to partner with Fabindia and to have the privilege of serving many more customers in many more places and will work our socks off to fulfil the mission of bringing fresh, good, healthy and authentic food to every corner of this magnificent country”.

“We are huge fans of Fabindia with whom we share many values, especially a commitment to ethical business, careful sourcing and to giving back to India. We are very excited about the Fabindia - Jamie’s partnership and look forward to a happy, long-term relationship”. Group director of Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, Ed Loftus, adds, “We are hugely excited to be working with Fabindia and Dolomite to continue to expand our offering in India. We pride ourselves on delivering joyful meal moments for all our customers with high quality, delicious meals.”