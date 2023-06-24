Cricketer Suresh Raina opens Indian restaurant in Amsterdam [SEE PICS]

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is all set on bringing a vast set of authentic flavours from India to Europe, starting with Amsterdam, Netherlands. On June 23, he announced via a post on Twitter and Instagram that he has launched his restaurant in the Amstel River city and named it ‘Raina Culinary Treasures of India.’

He also shared pictures of the interior accents of the restaurant and wrote, “Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes centre stage!”

“Prepare your taste buds for a remarkable journey where each dish tells a story and every bite is a celebration of Indian heritage. From the rich spices of North India to the aromatic curries of South India, Raina Indian Restaurant is a tribute to the diverse and vibrant culinary tapestry of my beloved country,” read a part of his post.

Suresh Raina's new restaurant

Suresh Raina inside kitchen

Talking about the reason behind stepping into the food scene, the Chennai Super Kings star said, “Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart.”

As per reports, the restaurant offers a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes with specials including snacks from Delhi’s famous Chandini Chowk. In his Instagram post, Raina revealed what sets his newly-launched restaurant apart and said, “We take immense pride in showcasing the depth and variety of Indian cuisine, prepared with love, precision, and a dash of my personal touch.”

He further mentioned, “Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavoursome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalising updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Amsterdam!”