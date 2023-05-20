Seven superfoods you must include into your diet 

Nuts

These are packed with protein, fat, fibres, vitamins and minerals. Nuts like almonds, pistachios, walnut, peanuts and hazelnuts should be an essential part of your diet. Do you know nuts can also provide protection against heart diseases? You can savour them as healthy munchies between meals.

Leafy greens

We have grown up hearing the benefits of green leafy vegetables. Kale, spinach and other greens are seen as superfoods. They are loaded with vitamins A, C, E, and K. Greens can provide your body with ample health benefits. Just make sure you wash them properly before using. Now start chomping on salads as much as possible and don’t forget to put greens into it.

Fish

If you are a nonvegetarian, fish should be a must in your diet. Mostly, health experts suggest consuming salmon which is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. You must know that our body cannot produce omega-3 fatty acids on its own rather we must take it from other food items. Salmon is said to work wonders for brain as well.

Yoghurt

You must include some portion of yoghurt in your meals every day. This creamy food item is filled with calcium which is very important for your bones. Yoghurt or yoghurt-based dishes like curd rice aids digestion and works like magic for gut health. You can also pair yoghurt with some fruits for added benefits.

Legumes

These are great sources of plant protein. Some common legumes include beans, peas, chickpeas, peanuts and lentils. The best thing about legumes is that it’s an umbrella term for many food items. This means you can try out an array of dishes using legumes and yet not get bored with it. Legumes are packed with fibres and protein.

Blueberries

Many people like to savour blueberries with desserts, pancakes and other such treats. Blueberries are known to have high levels of antioxidants. The gorgeous purple food item can help you lead a healthier life. Blueberries promote heart health, lower blood pressure and maintain brain function and improve memory.

Avocados

These are packed with heart-healthy fats. Avocados also have a lot of protein that can keep you full for a longer time curbing the unnecessary hunger pangs. Avocados are great for your blood sugar levels as well.

Now that you know about these superfoods, do not forget to include them into your diet.