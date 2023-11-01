JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire brings farm-to-table pop-up with Ireland's Kai Restaurant

Jess and David Murphy, founders of the renowned Kai Restaurant in Galway, Ireland, are all set to join forces with the team at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa for a two-day gastronomic extravaganza. Residents and visitors of Bengaluru can expect an extraordinary culinary adventure.

This pop-up, scheduled for November 03-04, is a rare chance to sample Chef Jess's inventive cuisine. With two coveted All-Ireland National Awards for Best Chef in Ireland, a Bib Gourmand, a Michelin Green Star, and the prestigious title of Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Champion, the pop-up offers an exceptional dining experience for Bangalore.

Galway's Kai Restaurant is a gastronomic treasure. Sustainability is the governing principle at Kai and this philosophy has fostered close relationships with many local farmers and producers, assuring a constant supply of fresh, high-quality ingredients throughout the year. With an unwavering commitment to using only the finest ingredients, Kai's menu is a fluid tapestry of seasonal offerings, providing a dynamic and constantly evolving selection of dishes.

Speaking about the two-day food extravaganza, Chef Jess' cuisine will feature the finest, locally sourced ingredients, in keeping with the sustainable goals shared by JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Kai Restaurant. This farm-to-table event is part of the recently introduced JW Garden Soiree at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. These curated events emphasise sustainability and mindful living while providing one-of-a-kind culinary experiences.

Chef Jess

These soirees were conceptualised by Chef Neeraj Rawoot, Executive Chef of the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire. The two-day culinary collaboration between Chef Neeraj and Chef Jess promises to be a gastronomic adventure that highlights the best of the season's bounty while incorporating a unique spin on the menus.

In welcoming the Murphys to Bengaluru, Ronan Fearon, General Manager of the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, stated "At the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire, we take great pride in constructing meditative experiences that elevate the senses with care. This gastronomic offering will combine two distinct cultures and highlight the abundant diversity and flavours of our local produce, reinforcing our brand's dedication to sustainable living. We anticipate savouring Chef Jess's culinary expertise and the culinary delights of the Emerald Isle."

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire

Chef Jess Murphy stated, "We are ecstatic to bring the distinctive flavours and philosophy of Kai Restaurant to Bangalore." This partnership is a thrilling chance to share our passion for sustainable, locally sourced cuisine with an entirely new audience. This culinary collaboration is the brainchild of another renowned gourmet couple from India, Rupali and Chef Bakshish Dean of Dean With Us, who are renowned for their extensive knowledge of food and culture, culinary expertise, and talent for curating extraordinary experiences.

Guests can anticipate signature and plant-based dishes such as the Enoki Mushroom Tempura with Smoked Chilli Hollandaise, inspired by the vibrant street food culture in India, and the Confit Heirloom Tomato with Grilled Vine Leaf Halloumi, which harmoniously blends Irish and Indian influences in a Mediterranean-inspired dish. Cherry and Assam Tea Sorbet is infused with cherry flavours and the aromatic notes of Assam tea to satiate sweet tooth appetites.

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Nandi Hills, the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa provides the ideal setting for this exceptional culinary experience. This luxury hotel effortlessly combines elegance, comfort, and sustainability, making it ideal for a romantic escape, a family vacation, or a productive business meeting.

Guests can take in the natural grandeur of the environs, relax at the spa, play a round of golf on the championship course, and savour the harmonious flavours of the Kai Restaurant pop-up.

Don't lose out on the opportunity to secure your experience and embark on a deliberate culinary voyage that reconnects you with nature.

Venue: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Date: November 3rd & 4th

Menu: 5-course menu paired with wines

Time: 7 pm – 11 pm

Price: INR 6500 + taxes per person

Book: +91 87929 29221

A Space Marketing Feature.