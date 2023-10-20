Food festival 'Flavours of Eastern India' to kickstart in Goa today!

Attending food festivals of different kinds is invariably an exhilarating experience. For all the foodies out there in Goa, here’s something exciting! Juju, the modern Indian restaurant has organised an interesting food festival — Flavours of Eastern India, starting today at Juju Goa, Colva. It will go on till October 25.

This extraordinary culinary event promises to be a journey through the vibrant and diverse flavours of Eastern India, ranging from the fiery delights of Nagaland to the hearty stews of Meghalaya. It will feature a creative reinterpretation of classic delicacies, including Spicy Chingudi Bara, Macher Johl, Kolkata Style Biryani and many more.



For the unversed, eastern India boasts a culinary heritage that stretches across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the North-Eastern region. For Juju Goa’s food festival, the menu is thoughtfully crafted which highlights the finest offerings from these regions, ensuring an authentic and delectable experience.



This festival is more than just a celebration of food; it promises to be an invitation to immerse yourself in the culture, traditions, and warm hospitality of Eastern India. Whether you’re a connoisseur of eastern Indian cuisine or someone new to these flavours, this festival guarantees a delightful culinary journey for all.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till October 25. At Juju Goa, Colva.