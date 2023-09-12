5 facts we bet you did not know about the much-hyped Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Ringing in the season of pumpkin, TATA Starbucks has brought the iconic favourite, Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) to India. This global sensation is now gracing the stores with its warm and aromatic presence. Needless to say, the welcome of this cult favourite has become a craze among netizens, with people painting their nails in the colour of the beverage.

For the unversed, it is made out of a concoction of espresso, steamed milk and a blend of autumnal spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, crowned with a swirl of whipped cream. Come fall, beverage aficionados in the West will turn to PSL for comfort – from our favourite celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Taylor Swift to our beloved fictional characters like Joe (You've Got Mail) and Chanel Oberlin (Scream Queens).

However, behind the steamy and spicy surface of this drink lies trivia that might leave you a little more impressed with the drink.

Origin story

Inspired by the success of Peppermint Mocha the previous winter, Starbucks wanted a hit for the fall season. Their research suggested that though caramel and chocolate were popular flavours, pumpkin won the best pick more often for its uniqueness. This led to the creation of Pumpkin Spice Latte by Peter Dukes in 2003. It was introduced as a test in 100 stores in Washington, D.C. and Vancouver, Canada.



Social media sensation

PSL is an influencer in itself! Brewed to perfection in the world of marketing, the drink flaunts its own Twitter account named @TheRealPSL, with millions of followers to its credit.



Dictionary approves it

The Merriam-Webster dictionary included the word 'pumpkin spice' in 2022. Now if that does not work as a testimonial to the phenomenon that PSL has become, what else does?



What's in a name?

The name PSL is not just an abbreviation – the name comes from the three-letter beverage code written on the cups of the guests by baristas.



A slice of the cake

Less than a decade after its debut, PSL seemed to have infiltrated every industry. From candies and crafts beers to cosmetics and cleaning products, the pumpkin spice craze paints the town orange every autumn season.