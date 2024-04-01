Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian comes to Bengaluru, glimpses of pre-launch go viral

Shilpa Shetty’s culinary offering, Bastian, is all set to debut in Bengaluru after a successful stint in Mumbai. The restaurant, which opened its first outlet in Mumbai’s Bandra is expected to come to St Marks Road in the Garden City. While more details on its launch are awaited, some snips from the pre-launch have gone viral.
One of the influencers from the city, who attended the bash, shared clicks with Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. In other snip, we see him posing with the restaurant’s entire team and some clips also feature the food that was served at the pre-launch bash.
Shilpa has been hyping her restaurant’s entry to Bengaluru through her IG Stories. During the time of its announcement, the Bollywood actress shared a couple of photos from the puja ceremony and later offered a sneak peek into the intricate interiors.
Bastian also has another outpost in Worli. Some of their best sellers on the menu include Salmon Jalapeno, Snapper Crudo, Watermelon Carpaccio, Crème Brûlée Cheese Cake, the vegan Pull-Me’Cake among others.
On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee in the lead roles with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral in the supporting cast ensemble. She later starred in Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film failed to gain traction on Amazon Prime Video.
Next up, Shilpa has KD - The Devil, a Kannada-language drama with Dhruva Sarja leading the cast ensemble.