Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian comes to Bengaluru, glimpses of pre-launch go viral

Shilpa has been hyping her restaurant’s entry to Bengaluru through her IG Stories. During the time of its announcement, the Bollywood actress shared a couple of photos from the puja ceremony and later offered a sneak peek into the intricate interiors.

Bastian also has another outpost in Worli. Some of their best sellers on the menu include Salmon Jalapeno, Snapper Crudo, Watermelon Carpaccio, Crème Brûlée Cheese Cake, the vegan Pull-Me’Cake among others.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee in the lead roles with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral in the supporting cast ensemble. She later starred in Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film failed to gain traction on Amazon Prime Video.

Next up, Shilpa has KD - The Devil, a Kannada-language drama with Dhruva Sarja leading the cast ensemble.