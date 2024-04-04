The best way to experience Ramzan in Hyderabad

The holy month of Ramzan is the most awaited in our city, given our rich and diverse roots. This month signifies so many things to different people. It is about celebrating your faith, spending quality family time, doing good deeds and counting your blessings.

I, for one , look forward to it the most— for haleem, sheer korma & Iftar parties. Just the thought of it makes my mouth water! A lot of people visit Charminar this time of the year for an authentic experience and I have to say— it is absolutely worth the visit! I remember meeting a contestant from Masterchef Australia a few months ago and she asked me where should she visit to try “Hyderabadi” food and I told her that she has to visit Old City, no matter what!

Having said that, Ramzan is more than just food and for a majority of the urban population, it is very difficult to commute to and explore that part of the city. So how do you truly experience Ramzan in Hyderabad?

I visited a night bazaar called Daawat-E-Ramzaan which claims to be the biggest Ramzan exposition in the city and I just had to share my experience.

As you enter, there are two massive indoor halls filled with local brands to shop from. I found some beautiful Indian clothes, jewellery, Oud & fragrances, dry fruits and much more. You further walk down to a garden area which has so many curated experiences like Sheikhs handing out kahwa & dates, henna artists and arabic calligraphy.

You further walk down to the food court that has some of the most iconic brands from Hyderabad: Masqati, Al Baik, Shahran Kebabs (a very popular kebabs joint all the way from Charminar), Roastery Coffee House & Funnel Hill to name a few.

There is also a kids’ play area at the back and I built up all the courage I had, to enter the “haunted house”— which was rather hilarious and fun! That’s not all, they have constructed a huge ‘DER Palace’ and have a mesmerising poetry show every night at 12 am. The event also screens the IPL matches.

So, I think they’ve really covered people of all age groups and interests. The thing that struck with me the most is that, even though they have bigger brands, they have also given a platform to a lot of small boutiques, homerun food joints and other micro businesses. They also have a small corner dedicated to raising funds for people stuck in Gaza. You can find ‘Free Palestine’ badges here.

This event has managed to capture the true essence of Ramzan and much more while giving back to the community, which I think is so special. Personally, I think, these little details and experiences go a long way. Those little touches really make your visit unforgettable. This festival is on till the day before Eid (April 10) and I’m definitely going to visit again before it ends!

(The writer’s views are her own. She is a TedX speaker, content creator & stylist, who will share about her tryst with the City of Nizams)

Tanusha Bajaj

@tanushabajaj