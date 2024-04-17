Your morning cuppa speaks ‘600,000’ words

The smooth morning coffee that you can’t really start your day without, is not any ordinary cup anymore! In a recent study revealed by Nature Genetics, the genome and population genomics of allopolyploid Coffea arabica reveals that your favourite arabica coffee was traced to have been developed 600,000 to a million years back.

The abstract states, “Coffea arabica, an allotetraploid hybrid of Coffea eugenioides and Coffea canephora, is the source of approximately 60 per cent of coffee products worldwide, and its cultivated accessions have undergone several population bottlenecks. We present chromosome-level assemblies of a di-haploid C. arabica accession and modern representatives of its diploid progenitors, C. eugenioides and C. canephora. The three species exhibit largely conserved genome structures between diploid parents and descendant subgenomes, with no obvious global subgenome dominance. We find evidence for a founding polyploidy event 350,000–610,000 years ago, followed by several pre-domestication bottlenecks, resulting in narrow genetic variation. A split between wild accessions and cultivar progenitors occurred ~30.5 thousand years ago, followed by a period of migration between the two populations.”