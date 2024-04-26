Nine Indian delicacies make it to Taste Atlas' '50 Best Stews in the World' list

Indians love their stews! Not a single day goes by when you don’t find an Indian household relishing a good stew like the dal tadka and pairing it up with staples like rice and roti.

Not just in India, even families abroad are adding these nutrient-loaded delicacies to their diets. Placing the spotlight on these beloved gravies, we now have Taste Altas’ Best Stews in the World List where nine spots have been bagged by Indian offerings.

At the ninth spot, we have the Keema which is mostly paired with pav in India. Next, we have the Chingri Malai Curry, a Bengali speciality made from tiger prawns or king prawns and coconut milk. Korma, often a chef’s comfort choice, bags the 22nd spot with Vindaloo, a Vasai and Goa offering bagging the 26th position.