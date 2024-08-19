Seven South Indian delicacies you simply can't miss

South India, with its rich cultural tapestry, is a gastronomic paradise. From the aromatic spices of Kerala to the tangy flavours of Tamil Nadu, each state offers unique and delectable dishes. Here are seven delights that capture the essence of South Indian cuisine that you must try.
A staple breakfast item, idlis are soft, fluffy rice cakes that are steamed to perfection. Traditionally served with a flavourful lentil-based vegetable stew called sambar and an assortment of chutneys, including coconut and tomato, idlis are not only delicious but also light and healthy. This simple yet satisfying dish is a quintessential part of South Indian cuisine.
Originating from Karnataka, masala dosa is a crispy, thin pancake made from fermented rice and urad dal batter. It is filled with a spicy potato mixture and typically served with coconut chutney and sambar. The combination of the crunchy dosa and the savoury filling creates a delightful explosion of flavours.
Hailing from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, Chettinad chicken is a fiery and aromatic dish. Made with a blend of roasted spices, coconut and red chilies, this chicken curry is known for its bold flavours and rich, dark gravy. It pairs perfectly with steamed rice or parathas, making it a favourite among spice lovers.
Originating in Telangana, Hyderabadi biryani is a fragrant rice dish cooked with marinated meat (usually chicken or mutton), basmati rice and a medley of spices. The dum cooking method, where the biryani is slow-cooked in a sealed pot, infuses the rice with rich flavours and tenderises the meat. The accompanying raita and mirchi ka salan enhance the biryani experience.
Appam, a type of soft and lacy rice pancake, is a culinary gem from Kerala. It is often paired with a mild and aromatic vegetable or meat stew made with coconut milk. The delicate texture of the appam complements the creamy and flavourful stew, making it a beloved breakfast or dinner option.
A coastal delight, Mangalore fish curry is a must-try for seafood lovers. This dish features fresh fish cooked in a tangy and spicy coconut-based gravy, enriched with tamarind and red chilies. The unique blend of spices and the use of fresh coconut give the curry its distinctive flavour, best enjoyed with steamed rice or neer dosa.
A traditional breakfast in Kerala, puttu is a steamed cylindrical cake made of rice flour and coconut. It is often served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry. The combination of the soft, crumbly puttu and the robust, flavourful kadala curry is a perfect representation of Kerala’s culinary heritage.
These seven culinary delights of South India offer a tantalising glimpse into the region's diverse and rich food culture. Each dish, with its unique blend of spices and flavours, tells a story of tradition and culinary artistry, inviting food enthusiasts to savour the essence of South Indian cuisine.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)