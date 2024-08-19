Seven South Indian delicacies you simply can't miss

A traditional breakfast in Kerala, puttu is a steamed cylindrical cake made of rice flour and coconut. It is often served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry. The combination of the soft, crumbly puttu and the robust, flavourful kadala curry is a perfect representation of Kerala’s culinary heritage.

These seven culinary delights of South India offer a tantalising glimpse into the region's diverse and rich food culture. Each dish, with its unique blend of spices and flavours, tells a story of tradition and culinary artistry, inviting food enthusiasts to savour the essence of South Indian cuisine.

(Written by Manik Kichugari)