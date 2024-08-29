Five must-try dishes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, is also a gem for food lovers. Renowned for its culinary heritage, Hyderabad offers a delectable array of dishes that reflect its rich history and vibrant culture. For food lovers, Hyderabad is not just a destination—it’s a delicious adventure waiting to be explored. From the iconic biryani to the humble Irani chai, every bite tells a story of tradition and innovation. Here’s a guide to savouring the best of Hyderabadi cuisine.