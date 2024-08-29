Five must-try dishes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, is also a gem for food lovers. Renowned for its culinary heritage, Hyderabad offers a delectable array of dishes that reflect its rich history and vibrant culture. For food lovers, Hyderabad is not just a destination—it’s a delicious adventure waiting to be explored. From the iconic biryani to the humble Irani chai, every bite tells a story of tradition and innovation. Here’s a guide to savouring the best of Hyderabadi cuisine.
Any culinary journey in Hyderabad must begin with Hyderabad biryani. This iconic dish, a harmonious blend of Mughlai and Telugu cuisines, is a symphony of flavours. Aromatic basmati rice, marinated meat (usually mutton or chicken), saffron and a medley of spices are slow-cooked to perfection in a sealed pot. Paradise, Shadab and Bawarchi are some of the renowned spots to indulge in this royal dish. Each bite is a burst of rich, complex flavours that leave a lasting impression.
During the holy month of Ramadan, the city’s streets come alive with stalls selling haleem, a savoury porridge made from wheat, barley, meat, lentils, and spices. Cooked for hours in large cauldrons, the result is a smooth, hearty dish that is both nourishing and delicious. Pista House is famous for its haleem, attracting long queues of eager patrons each evening. This dish is a testament to Hyderabad’s rich culinary traditions and its ability to bring people together.
For a taste of authentic Hyderabadi chicken, Dum Ka Murgh is a must-try. This slow-cooked dish features chicken marinated in a blend of yoghurt, spices and fried onions, then cooked on low heat until tender. The result is a flavourful, aromatic curry that pairs perfectly with naan or steamed rice. Shah Ghouse and Café Bahar are popular spots to savour this delicacy, each offering their unique take on the classic recipe.
A lesser-known but equally delightful dish is Pathar Ka Gosht, which translates to "meat cooked on stone." Thin slices of marinated mutton are grilled on a heated stone, resulting in a smoky, succulent dish with a distinctive flavour. This culinary technique dates back to the Nizam era and is still enjoyed today at places like Tank Bund and Chicha’s, where tradition meets taste in every bite.
No culinary tour of Hyderabad is complete without a stop at an Irani café. These historic establishments offer Irani chai, a strong, sweet tea that pairs perfectly with Osmania biscuits, which are soft, buttery cookies named after the last ruler of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Nimrah Café near Charminar is a beloved spot to enjoy this delightful duo, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the city’s past.
For dessert lovers, Hyderabad offers qubani ka meetha and double ka meetha. Qubani ka meetha is a luscious apricot pudding topped with cream or ice cream, while double ka meetha is a rich bread pudding made with saffron, cardamom and dry fruits. These traditional sweets are the perfect way to end a Hyderabadi feast. Visit Hotel Shadab or Nayaab Hotel to indulge in these decadent desserts.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)