A journey of savoury snacks through India

India is a treasure trove of culinary delights, and its savoury snacks are as diverse as its culture. These snacks, often rooted in tradition, offer an explosion of flavours, textures, and aromas, reflecting the unique essence of each region.

From the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene backwaters of Kerala, savoury snacks in India are more than just food—they are an experience. The northern regions bring hearty, flavourful options, often featuring deep-fried treats like samosas and kachoris. These snacks are typically filled with spiced lentils, potatoes, or peas, embodying the richness of North Indian spices. Accompanied by tangy chutneys, they form a perfect balance of heat and sweetness that keeps locals and visitors coming back for more.

Moving westward, Rajasthan’s snacks are a reflection of the arid climate and resourcefulness of its people. The state’s signature treats, often prepared with gram flour and spices, have a longer shelf life, making them ideal for travel. Snacks like mirchi vada and pyaaz kachori carry bold, fiery flavours that stand out against the backdrop of the desert.

In Gujarat, savoury snacks become an art form, with an emphasis on contrasting flavours. Here, snacks like dhokla and khaman boast a tangy-sweet profile, achieved through a unique fermentation process. These dishes are light, fluffy, and often paired with green chutney for a fresh, herbaceous kick.

Traveling south, the flavours take on a spicier and earthier tone. Tamil Nadu’s snacks, such as murukku, are crunchy and addictive, made with rice flour and seasoned with aromatic spices. Andhra Pradesh’s offerings, like punugulu, pack a punch, perfectly embodying the region's love for heat. Kerala’s banana chips, seasoned with a hint of salt or a touch of spice, are a must-try, reflecting the state’s abundant use of coconut oil and tropical ingredients.

In the eastern regions, snacks like jhalmuri and chop dominate. These dishes, simple yet flavourful, bring together puffed rice, mustard oil, and an array of spices to create an unforgettable street food experience.

Whether enjoyed as an afternoon indulgence or a street-side delight, India’s savoury snacks capture the soul of its culinary heritage.