Hidden Gems: Exploring iconic speakeasies around the world

Speakeasies, born during America’s Prohibition Era, have transformed into global cultural phenomena, offering a mix of secrecy, history and creative mixology.

One of the most iconic is PDT (Please Don’t Tell) in New York City, a bar hidden behind a phone booth in a hotdog joint, known for its cosy vibe and imaginative cocktails like the Bacon Old Fashioned.

Also in the US, is Washington D.C.’s The Gibson that charms visitors with its unmarked entrance, art deco interiors and classic drinks.

Crossing the Atlantic to London, Nightjar in Shoreditch recreates 1920s glamour with live jazz and vintage-inspired cocktails.

In Singapore, the famed 28 HongKong Street is tucked behind an unassuming black door, where the lively ambiance and an impressive selection of spirits captivate patrons.

Similarly, San Juan’s La Factoria offers a unique experience with six interconnecting bars, blending rustic charm with specialty drinks and salsa dancing. Back in New York, The Back Room, an authentic Prohibition-era speakeasy, serves cocktails in teacups behind a toy company facade, evoking a genuine sense of nostalgia.

Heading east, Speak Low in Shanghai is accessed through a sliding bookshelf in a cocktail supply store. With its multi-level design and world-class drinks, it epitomises speakeasy sophistication.

In Paris, Little Red Door combines modern aesthetics with an air of secrecy, celebrated for its creative approach to cocktail menus.

Each of these bars offers more than just a drink—they are immersive experiences steeped in history and mystery. Their hidden entrances and curated ambiances add a sense of adventure, while their commitment to mixology and artistry elevates the drinking experience. Whether you’re sipping a meticulously crafted cocktail in a New York teacup or discovering a secret room behind a bookshelf in Shanghai, speakeasies capture the imagination and transport you to another era. These bars are not merely places to drink—they are destinations that merge storytelling, ambiance, and craftsmanship into unforgettable nights. From New York to London, Shanghai to San Juan, speakeasies continue to enchant patrons worldwide, proving that the allure of secrecy and creativity is timeless.