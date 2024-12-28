Undhiyu and Ubadyu: Gujarat's winter delights

When winter sets in, kitchens across Gujarat come alive with the aroma of two beloved dishes — Undhiyu and Ubadyu. These traditional delicacies are more than just food—they’re a celebration of the season’s freshest produce and the art of slow cooking.

Undhiyu is a vibrant mix of vegetables and spices, cooked to perfection in a way that brings out the best of each ingredient. It gets its name from the Gujarati word undhu, 'meaning upside down', because it was traditionally cooked in an earthen pot buried upside down in a fire pit. The dish is made with vegetables like purple yam, sweet potatoes, raw bananas, eggplant, and surti papdi (a type of flat bean). Added to this are spicy dumplings called muthiyas, made from fenugreek leaves and gram flour. Everything is tossed in a green masala of fresh coriander, garlic, ginger, green chilies, and coconut, then slow-cooked until the flavours meld into a rich, hearty dish.

Why winter? Because most of these vegetables are at their peak during the colder months. The warming spices and the comforting richness of Undhiyu make it the perfect antidote to the chill in the air. It’s usually served with piping hot puris and a dollop of sweet shrikhand, creating a balance of spicy, savoury, and sweet that’s hard to resist.

Ubadyu, on the other hand, is the countryside’s answer to Undhiyu. It’s a simpler, earthier dish that’s cooked in a sealed earthen pot. The vegetables and beans are coated in spiced oil, sealed with dough to trap all the goodness, and slow-cooked over a fire made from wood or cow dung cakes. This method gives Ubadyu its signature smoky flavour.

What makes Ubadyu special is its rustic charm. It’s best enjoyed with bajra rotla (millet flatbread), homemade white butter, and a chunk of jaggery on the side. Together, they create a wholesome, warming meal that’s as satisfying as it is delicious.