Feeling adventurous? Try these offbeat sweet treats

Yes, chocolate is amazing. It's everything good in the world and it's available everywhere. But what if we told you we had something better and a bit more adventurous in store for your sweet tooth? We have specially curated a list of some of the places in Bengaluru where you can find offbeat desserts that promise a burst of flavours.

First off, we have the Goan Sweet Bun which is as amazing as it sounds. A unique fusion of sweet and tangy flavors that is crafted from fermented dough, this must-try delight promises a delicious breakfast option when paired with spicy bhaji curry. We love a versatile dessert, don’t we?

If you want good desserts, you know you have to go classic with local Iyengar Bangalore Bakery in Chickpet! You really can’t go wrong with their mouthwatering Honey cake. This dessert is perfect for those who want an indulgent yet straightforward dessert.

Now if your palette is more of the fancy kind, we got you! You have to try the Japanese Souffle Pancakes from Neon Market in Indiranagar. Fluffy and light, these pancakes taste like a sweet cloud in your mouth! Seriously, this dessert will make your day so much better!