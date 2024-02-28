Feeling adventurous? Try these offbeat sweet treats

Yes, chocolate is amazing. It's everything good in the world and it's available everywhere. But what if we told you we had something better and a bit more adventurous in store for your sweet tooth? We have specially curated a list of some of the places in Bengaluru where you can find offbeat desserts that promise a burst of flavours.
First off, we have the Goan Sweet Bun which is as amazing as it sounds. A unique fusion of sweet and tangy flavors that is crafted from fermented dough, this must-try delight promises a delicious breakfast option when paired with spicy bhaji curry. We love a versatile dessert, don’t we?
If you want good desserts, you know you have to go classic with local Iyengar Bangalore Bakery in Chickpet! You really can’t go wrong with their mouthwatering Honey cake. This dessert is perfect for those who want an indulgent yet straightforward dessert.
Now if your palette is more of the fancy kind, we got you! You have to try the Japanese Souffle Pancakes from Neon Market in Indiranagar. Fluffy and light, these pancakes taste like a sweet cloud in your mouth! Seriously, this dessert will make your day so much better!
Bombay Brasserie in Indiranagar also caters to those who want a more luxurious dessert with their Bombay Ice Cream Sandwiches. Who doesn’t love a classic ice cream sandwich? The crunch of the biscuit along with the creaminess of the ice cream is what dreams are made of! But Bombay Brasserie has taken a different route when it comes to their ice cream sandwiches with their different and unique shapes along with their whimsical presentation!
Glen’s Bakehouse, is everyone’s go-to for any kind of dessert, especially their Carrot Cream Cheesecake! No, this is not an attempt to trick you into eating unhealthy, this cheesecake is delectable with its moist carrot cake and its creamy frosting!
If you’re looking for more exotic desserts, then make a stop at Lavonne Cafe! Indulge in their Apricot Saffron Confit or their Coffee and Milk Berliner. Meticulously made and elegantly presented, these decadent creations are a flavor explosion!
(With inputs by Jugul Thachery, founder and CEO of HOGR )