Six must-try street foods in India

India's vibrant streets are a gastronomic paradise, offering a plethora of flavours and textures that captivate the senses. From savoury to sweet, street food in India is an integral part of its culinary landscape. Here are six must-try delicacies that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure across Indian cities.
Dubbed the "Indian burger," vada pav is a beloved snack in Mumbai. This spicy delight consists of a deep-fried potato patty (vada) sandwiched in a soft bun (pav) and served with various chutneys and a fried green chili. It's a burst of flavors with every bite – spicy, tangy and utterly satisfying. Perfect for a quick snack on the go, vada pav is a staple of Mumbai's street food culture.
A trip to Delhi isn't complete without trying pani puri, also known as golgappa in some regions. This crunchy, hollow puri is filled with spicy tamarind water, chickpeas, potatoes and tangy chutneys. The combination of flavours and textures creates an explosion of taste in your mouth. Watching the vendor skillfully prepare these bite-sized delights is an experience in itself.
In namma uru, dosa reigns supreme. This South Indian favourite is a crispy, thin pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Often stuffed with a spiced potato filling (masala dosa), it’s served with coconut chutney and sambar (a lentil-based vegetable stew). The aroma and crunch of a freshly made dosa make it an irresistible breakfast or snack option.
Kolkata's Kathi Roll is a delectable street food that has gained nationwide fame. This scrumptious wrap features skewered and grilled meat or paneer, onions and sauces, all rolled up in a paratha (a type of flatbread). The blend of spices and the charred flavor of the meat make Kathi Rolls a must-try for anyone visiting the 'City of Joy'.
In Amritsar, Chole Bhature is the dish of choice for those seeking a hearty meal. This North Indian delicacy consists of spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with large, fluffy deep-fried bread (bhature). The combination is both rich and comforting, often accompanied by pickles, onions and a side of yoghurt. It's a popular breakfast item but can be enjoyed any time of day.
