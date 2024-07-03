Five cities across the globe that play host to cherry blossom festivals

Cherry blossom festivals around the world celebrate the fleeting beauty of these delicate flowers and attract visitors from near and far. Here are five of the best cherry blossom festivals that offer stunning displays and cultural experiences.
Tokyo's Sakura Matsuri or Cherry Blossom Festivalis one of the most iconic celebrations of spring in Japan. Held in various parks across the city, including Ueno Park and Shinjuku Gyoen, the festival features picnics under cherry trees (hanami), traditional performances and illuminated night views of the blossoms. The cherry blossoms, known as sakura, symbolise renewal and the transient nature of life in Japanese culture.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., commemorates the gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Japan to the United States in 1912. The festival, held around the Tidal Basin, includes a parade, cultural performances and events showcasing Japanese arts and cuisine. Visitors can stroll along the Tidal Basin to admire the blossoms against the backdrop of iconic landmarks like the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.
Jinhae Gunhangje Festival in South Korea is one of the country's largest cherry blossom festivals, held annually in Jinhae Naval Port. The festival spans several days in early April, featuring stunning displays of cherry blossoms along the streets, parks, and naval base. Highlights include parades, fireworks and traditional performances, drawing millions of visitors each year to witness the breathtaking pink and white blooms.
Bonn, Germany, hosts a vibrant Cherry Blossom Festival at Heerstrasse in the old government district. The festival celebrates the city's Japanese cherry trees, planted in the 1980s, which transform the area into a picturesque display of pink blossoms each spring. Cultural performances, tea ceremonies and traditional music add to the festive atmosphere, offering visitors a taste of Japanese culture in a European setting.
Macon, Georgia, hosts the International Cherry Blossom Festival, known as the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. The festival honours the city's 350,000 cherry trees, which bloom each spring in late March to early April. Events include cherry blossom-themed concerts, arts and crafts markets, and cherry blossom road races. The festival's culmination is the Pink Ball, a formal gala celebrating Macon's vibrant spring season.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)