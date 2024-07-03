Five cities across the globe that play host to cherry blossom festivals

Tokyo's Sakura Matsuri or Cherry Blossom Festivalis one of the most iconic celebrations of spring in Japan. Held in various parks across the city, including Ueno Park and Shinjuku Gyoen, the festival features picnics under cherry trees (hanami), traditional performances and illuminated night views of the blossoms. The cherry blossoms, known as sakura, symbolise renewal and the transient nature of life in Japanese culture.