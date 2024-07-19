Tibetan treats and more at this great joint in Shillong

By 2017, the family had established their first outlet in Laban, aptly named, Iewdak. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, a testament to their hard work and dedication. This success spurred the opening of a second outlet in Madanryting within a year.

Nyimala and Samdrup hail from a lineage steeped in the restaurant business. Their families have run eateries in Shillong for decades, such as‚ Kalsang Restaurant in Laitumkhrah and New Darjeeling Restaurant in Bara Bazaar. Growing up in this culinary-rich environment, they both developed a deep understanding of food and hospitality. In their observation, Shillong’s momo market was limited, offering only one or two varieties. This didn’t sit well with them, especially since momos are a cornerstone of Tibetan cuisine. They envisioned a place where a plethora of uniquely flavoured momos could be savoured, leading to the creation of Just Momoz.