Tibetan treats and more at this great joint in Shillong

In 2016, amid a sabbatical with her youngest son and husband Samdrup, Nyimala had an epiphany. During their culinary explorations, they discovered a common thread in Shillong’s vibrant street food scene: the ubiquitous momo. Despite its popularity, they rarely encountered momos that satisfied their taste buds. This culinary gap sparked the idea of creating a small food joint dedicated to serving a variety of momos infused with authentic Tibetan flavours. Thus, Just Momoz was born.
By 2017, the family had established their first outlet in Laban, aptly named, Iewdak. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, a testament to their hard work and dedication. This success spurred the opening of a second outlet in Madanryting within a year.
Nyimala and Samdrup hail from a lineage steeped in the restaurant business. Their families have run eateries in Shillong for decades, such as‚ Kalsang Restaurant in Laitumkhrah and New Darjeeling Restaurant in Bara Bazaar. Growing up in this culinary-rich environment, they both developed a deep understanding of food and hospitality. In their observation, Shillong’s momo market was limited, offering only one or two varieties. This didn’t sit well with them, especially since momos are a cornerstone of Tibetan cuisine. They envisioned a place where a plethora of uniquely flavoured momos could be savoured, leading to the creation of Just Momoz.
Just Momoz isn’t just about momos. Their menu boasts a range of Asian dishes like chow mein, chilli chicken, ramen, and more. However, their authentic Tibetan offerings, such as ting momo, sha phaley, thukpa, and gyathuk, set them apart. Their signature momos—smoky, mayo, BBQ, Szechuan, devil’s spicy, soupy, and even chocolate—have become crowd favourites.
One of the unique aspects of Just Momoz is its variety of dips, including peanut, coriander, mint, and red chilli. The commitment to freshness is unwavering, with ingredients sourced locally each day. The secret to their perfect momos lies in the meticulous balance of ingredients and precise cooking times. They maintain quality through strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all recipes, ensuring consistency in every bite.
Hospitality is at the heart of their service. Reflecting Tibetan values of friendliness, generosity, and selflessness, Nyimala and Samdrup ensure that every customer feels welcomed. Their staff greet patrons with a smile, listen attentively to their needs, and express gratitude upon their departure.
The ambience of the place is equally inviting. The yellow interior signifies warmth and positive energy, with decorations inspired by Tibetan culture. Currently, they are focusing all their efforts on the Madanryting outlet, having closed the Laban branch to provide top-notch service in one location.
Their customer base is diverse, drawing people of all ages and cultures from across Meghalaya, as well as numerous tourists. Always keen to innovate, the restaurant is open to new meal ideas and continually adapts to customer preferences and market trends. They engage with their customers through Instagram, sharing new dishes and receiving feedback.
Quality, quantity, and pricing are the pillars of their philosophy. This dedication sets them apart, inviting everyone to experience the unique flavours and warm hospitality that make Just Momoz, a standout in Shillong’s culinary landscape. Come taste the difference at Just Momoz where every meal is a testament to passion and tradition.
Price for two: INR 500 onwards
Story and pictures by Shweta Raj Kanwar