Make these restaurant-style fancy cocktails to celebrate World Tequila Day

When is comes to celebrations or special occasions, we always raise our glasses to the artistry and innovation that define every expertly crafted cocktails. And we think, tequila cocktails are the most underrated. From classic favourites to inventive new creations, we would surely want tequila cocktails to become the next big thing at social gatherings, celebrating milestones, and unwinding after a busy day. In honour of World Tequila Day, treat yourself to our specially curated selection of Tequila cocktails, each crafted with meticulous care and passion.
The Tequila Sunrise from Nouba Kitchen and Bar, Jaipur, is a visually stunning cocktail that embodies the essence of a perfect summer sunrise. Originating in the 1970s, this cocktail features a beautiful gradient of colours, with the deep red of grenadine rising up through the vibrant orange of fresh juice.
Served in a highball glass over ice, the Tequila Sunrise is both a feast for the eyes and the palate, making it an ideal choice for brunches, beach parties, or any casual gathering.
Ingredients
Tequila: 60 ml
Fresh orange juice: 120 ml
Grenadine: 15 ml
Ice cubes
Orange slice and cherry for garnish
Method: Stirred
Picture yourself wandering through sunlit agave fields, where the earthy, slightly sweet flavour of premium tequila captivates your palate. This exquisite blend from Torii by Gauri Khan features the crisp and citrusy notes of blanco tequila, seamlessly marrying the tang of sours to create a refreshing and balanced foundation. As you savor each sip, a surprising twist of red wine emerges, adding depth and a rich, velvety finish. It's a captivating cocktail experience that transports you to the heart of tequila country, all from the comfort of your glass.
Ingredients
Bianco tequila: 45 ml
Agave nectar: 25 ml
Lime juice: 30 ml
Red wine: 15 ml
Method: Shaken
This vibrant drink from Tattva, in Mumbai, features Camino Blanco tequila infused with delicate hibiscus petals, imparting a stunning ruby hue and a subtle floral sweetness. The infusion is artfully mixed with fiery jalapeños, creating a tantalizing heat that dances on your tongue. The rich, natural sweetness of agave balances the spice, while hints of coriander add a refreshing herbal note. Each sip of the Hibiscus Heatwave is a mouth watering symphony of flavours, offering a perfect blend of floral, spicy, sweet, and herbaceous elements.
Ingredients
Tequila: 60 ml
Coriander: 1 (sprig)
Jalapeños: 1 (split)
Agave syrup: 25 ml
Hibiscus tart syrup: 30 ml
Lime juice: 30 ml
Method: Shaken and sous vide
A clarified pink cocktail, Bushido from Megumi, is a masterpiece of mixology that captures both the eye and the palate. This delightful beverage boasts a light pink hue, reminiscent of a soft summer sunset. Each sip offers a perfectly balanced blend of flavours, refined through an intricate clarification process that ensures unparalleled clarity and smoothness. To add an unexpected twist, the cocktail is elegantly garnished with pickled purple cabbage, providing a pop of vibrant colour and a tangy contrast to the drink's subtle sweetness.
Ingredients
Tequila: 60 ml
Grapefruit juice: 60 ml
Purple cabbage pickle brine: 10 ml
Agave syrup: 30 ml
Method: Clarified
Fire Ray, Vivi, The Thane Club, is an inventive cocktail begins with premium tequila, expertly muddled with vibrant red chillis to infuse a fiery kick. The heat is perfectly balanced by the soothing sweetness of honey water and the crisp, refreshing notes of apple juice. Each sip delivers a dynamic dance of flavours, where the spicy warmth of chilli meets the luscious honey and fruity apple, creating an unforgettable taste sensation. It’s a daring delight for those who crave adventure in their glass.
Ingredients
Tequila: 60 ml
Honey water: 30 ml
Lime juice: 30 ml
Apple juice: 60 ml
Red chillis: 2 (slit)
Method: Muddle and shaken
This enticing drink from Epitome starts with a robust taste of tequila, infused with the natural sweetness of agave syrup and the zesty kick of freshly squeezed lemon juice. A hint of coriander leaves adds a refreshing herbal note, while a touch of chili brings a tantalising heat. The magic unfolds with the addition of fresh watermelon juice and peach blossom water, creating a luscious, fruity base that’s both vibrant and fragrant. Garnished with a sprinkle of peach and chili salt dust, this cocktail offers a delightful balance of sweet, spicy, and floral elements. The spicy watermelon peach blossom is a refreshing and adventurous sip, perfect for those seeking a unique and exhilarating drinking experience.
Ingredients
Tequila: 45ml
Agave syrup: 10ml
Lemon juice: 5ml
Coriander leaves: 5gm
Chilli: 1/2
Fresh watermelon and peach blossom water: 60ml
Garnish: Peach and chilli salt dust
Method: Shaken