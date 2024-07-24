Make these restaurant-style fancy cocktails to celebrate World Tequila Day

The Tequila Sunrise from Nouba Kitchen and Bar, Jaipur, is a visually stunning cocktail that embodies the essence of a perfect summer sunrise. Originating in the 1970s, this cocktail features a beautiful gradient of colours, with the deep red of grenadine rising up through the vibrant orange of fresh juice.

Served in a highball glass over ice, the Tequila Sunrise is both a feast for the eyes and the palate, making it an ideal choice for brunches, beach parties, or any casual gathering.

Ingredients

Tequila: 60 ml

Fresh orange juice: 120 ml

Grenadine: 15 ml

Ice cubes

Orange slice and cherry for garnish

Method: Stirred