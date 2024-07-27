A legacy of love and Khasi Tradition: The story of Dympep Tea Stall in Shillong

The origin of Dympep Tea Stall is deeply rooted in family tradition. Nathaniel recounts, "The tea stall was established by my great-grandmother in the 1970s, though the exact date is unknown due to a lack of records." The stall’s name, Dympep, honors the legacy of his great-grandmother, Otimai Dympep, a testament to the enduring family values and their commitment to preserving her memory.

Running the tea stall is no small feat. Nathaniel and his team of five start their day as early as 5.30 am, preparing a variety of teas, snacks, and traditional Khasi meals for the day ahead. The tea stall remains bustling until closing time at around 7 pm and Nathaniel’s day is filled with preparing and serving dishes, ensuring cleanliness, and interacting with the loyal patrons who frequent the stall from Monday to Friday.