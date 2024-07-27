A legacy of love and Khasi Tradition: The story of Dympep Tea Stall in Shillong

Nestled in the heart of Shillong, behind the Shillong Main Secretariat Building, lies a quaint yet bustling tea stall with a rich history. Dympep Tea Stall, a beloved establishment, has been serving authentic Khasi cuisine and a warm, welcoming atmosphere since its inception in the 1970s. This quaint tea stall, which can be easily overlooked by passers-by, named after the family matriarch Otimai Dympep, continues to thrive under the dedicated management of her grandson, Nathaniel Lyngdoh Nongkynrih.
The origin of Dympep Tea Stall is deeply rooted in family tradition. Nathaniel recounts, "The tea stall was established by my great-grandmother in the 1970s, though the exact date is unknown due to a lack of records." The stall’s name, Dympep, honors the legacy of his great-grandmother, Otimai Dympep, a testament to the enduring family values and their commitment to preserving her memory.
Running the tea stall is no small feat. Nathaniel and his team of five start their day as early as 5.30 am, preparing a variety of teas, snacks, and traditional Khasi meals for the day ahead. The tea stall remains bustling until closing time at around 7 pm and Nathaniel’s day is filled with preparing and serving dishes, ensuring cleanliness, and interacting with the loyal patrons who frequent the stall from Monday to Friday.
Dympep Tea Stall is renowned for its authentic Khasi cuisine, which includes a delectable range of non-vegetarian dishes. Nathaniel proudly lists the specialties: "We serve pork salads, pork with black sesame, meatballs, beef curry, traditional mutton and chicken preparations, alongside traditional rice dishes like yellow rice (JaStem) and rice cooked with chicken meat (JaDoh)." These dishes, deeply rooted in Khasi culture, are prepared using timeless recipes handed down through generations, maintaining their authenticity with simple, local ingredients. A typical plate of indigenous Khasi rice, and non vegetarian dishes along with side dishes can cost between Rs. 100-150 per person.
What makes Dympep Tea Stall a favourite among office goers and tourists alike? Nathaniel attributes it to "home tasting authentic Khasi cuisine, a clean environment, hygienic food preparation, fast service, and the courteous staff." Despite the competition from modern restaurants, Dympep has retained its charm and loyal clientele who appreciate the traditional flavors and homely atmosphere. The place is easily thronged by more than 600 people everyday!
Running a family business comes with its challenges. Nathaniel recalls the tough times, especially when his grandmother Late. Beltinora Dympep was ill, and the responsibility of the tea stall fell heavily on his shoulders. "Those were tough times, collecting just 500 to 700 a day," he shares. Yet, his determination to uphold his grandmother's legacy has kept the tea stall going.
Nathaniel acknowledges the changing tastes and preferences of customers and has adapted by blending new trends with traditional recipes. This balance ensures that Dympep Tea Stall remains relevant while staying true to its roots. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tea stall implemented necessary safety measures, demonstrating resilience and commitment to customer well-being.
As for the future, Nathaniel envisions expanding the tea stall and introducing new dishes. However, his primary goal remains the same: to honor the foundation laid by his great-grandmother and grandmother. "This tea stall means a lot to me. It's a tribute to my grandmother’s hard work and her wish for me to work hard in life," he reflects.
Dympep Tea Stall is more than just a place to eat; it's a living piece of Shillong's cultural tapestry, a testament to family heritage, and a beacon of traditional Khasi cuisine. For Nathaniel and the patrons of Dympep, it's a cherished establishment that continues to serve not just food, but a slice of history and a taste of home!
This story is written by Shweta Raj Kanwar.