Dubai's avant-garde Indian restaurant debuts on World's 50 Best at No.13

Announcing the arrival of Tresind Studio, the London-based Restaurant magazine, which created and still runs this list based on recommendation of judges from all over the world, writes: "An ode to India's rich and diverse culinary heritage, Himanshu Saini and his team guide diners with the most personal service possible through a nuanced yet approachable exploration of 17 dishes."

Describing the restaurant, it says, "The 20-seater restaurant resembles an intimate theatre where the open kitchen is the stage. Natural elements such as fresh flowers, leaves, shells and butterflies play the main characters of a four-act show that highlights the best of every region."

The restaurant is located at St. Regis Gardens, Dubai. The 17-course degustation (tasting) menu at Tresind Studio represents each part of India. As Restaurant magazine puts it, "From the humble pani puri, to the ceremonial Sadhya and a Studio version of a comforting curry, all bases are covered."

Responding to the honour bestowed upon Tresind Studio, Saini said in a press statement: "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for elevating Indian cuisine. We are honoured to bring this accolade to Dubai and proud to represent Indian culinary arts on the global stage."