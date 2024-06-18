Delve into the culinary delights of India: Top 6 cities every foodie must explore

As the popular saying goes, “Nothing brings people together like good food.” A country like India which is known as the ‘Land of Diversity’ has no scarcity of delicacies to magnetise the people around. Here are the top 10 Indian cities that no foodie can afford to miss. Let us quickly jump into the article before the hungry readers turn hangry!
1. New Delhi
The capital city of India finds its way right to the top of the list with its Papdi chaat and Butter chicken. It is truly a heaven for food lovers who can get lost in the taste of its Chole Bhature, street chaat, Daulat ki chaat, and kebabs.
2. Kolkata
The city of joy doesn’t show partiality in spreading its joy! With its sandesh, phuchka, kathi rolls, rasagulla and macher jhol it spreads its wings of joy to every food connoisseur’s tummy.
3. Hyderabad
Hyderabadi dum biriyani, the mere mention of the word makes every food devotee’s mouth water. Apart from its world-famous biriyani, haleem, chicken 65, boti kebab, keema samosa, paaya and nihari are some of the other attractions that the city offers.
4. Chennai
For authentic South Indian food, Chennai is the city you turn to. ‘Vanthaarai vazavaikum Chennai’ (Chennai which provides everyone livelihood) also provides a soul-filling food experience with its idlis, dosas, murrukkus, vadas and filter coffee.
5. Mysore
Though the Mysore pak and Mysore bonda are enough reasons to visit the city, chitranna, Mysore masala dosa, bisi bele bath, ragi mudde, Shavige bath and kosambari are also added charms to this charming city.
6. Dharmshala
Dharamshala nestled in the Himalayan mountain range, offers a mountain of flavours. Influenced by the Tibetan culture, the city serves authentic Momos, Thukpa, and Tibetan butter tea.
Mouth-watering and soul-catering are how we would describe Indian cuisine. So the next time you visit an Indian city, don’t forget to drench your taste buds with the rich tapestry of flavours and culinary traditions that each region uniquely offers.
Story by S. Shruthi Darshini