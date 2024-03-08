Women's Day Special: Home chefs on a culinary mission

Here’s a pioneer who ventured into the realm of baking long before it became a widespread passion. A renowned home chef, a self-taught baker and pastry chef, Arundati Rao, embarked on her baking odyssey over 13 years ago, long before it attained the fervour seen today. After a good 10 years of work experience in the telecom industry, Arundati turned to baking. Well, that was also the time when she had to take a break from work to take care of her epileptic dog. She found solace and creativity in the kitchen, concocting delectable treats and meticulously documenting her culinary adventures through blogs. Today, Arundati runs the Escapades Culinary Studio, an institution where she imparts her baking expertise through professional courses. Reflecting on her unconventional path, she shares, “I grew up in a time when it was pretty gender stereotypical for women to learn cooking so, I refused to learn it. But I needed to teach myself how to cook because I believe it is a basic life skill. Baking came through that. Eventually, when I had to quit the job, I started teaching how to bake. Although initially, it was on a very small scale, I gradually took it up professionally.”

About the evolving baking industry of Hyderabad, Arundati observes, “I feel, today, people are much more aware of what’s happening in the world and most of them are also travelling a lot which gives them an insight of the world.”

Arundati says, initially, the challenge was to find some bakery ingredients as they were available only at some places but now, you can find them anywhere easily.” According to her, baking requires discipline and respect for the recipe. Proper weighing of ingredients is essential, as playing with them without understanding their chemical compositions can compromise the outcome.