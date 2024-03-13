National Potato Chip Day: Chip away on these 5 varieties of namma very own hot chips!

To spot vendors transforming freshly cut slices of potatoes into crispy, golden chips is a typical scene straight out of Bengaluru’s streets. But these aren’t your average potato chips!

The city’s beloved “hot chips” are a unique twist on the iconic snack. From rice to alcohol, these chips make a perfect pairing for almost anything. On National Potato Chip Day, we delve into 5 unique varieties of Bengaluru’s hot chips, a truly desi take on the popular potato snack.