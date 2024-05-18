5 easy summer breakfast ideas for a healthy binge

5) Curd upma

If you have a very desi palette, this dish is perfect for a quick and hearty breakfast before rushing to the office. Whip it up with semolina (sooji) by roasting it properly. Prepare a flavorful tadka using mustard seeds, ghee, urad dal, chana dal, and sautéed chopped onions, curry leaves, and chillies. Mix in the roasted semolina along with curd and water until the dish reaches your desired consistency. Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot!During the scorching heat of summer, it’s crucial to maintain a proper meal routine. While it’s important to stay full and avoid skipping meals or leaving the house on an empty stomach, it’s equally vital to enjoy food that keeps you energised and hydrated without being too heavy or elaborate. The best approach to summer meals is to opt for light options. Breakfast, in particular, is the most important meal of the day. It not only kickstarts your system but also helps you stay active throughout the day. If you are ever in a dilemma about what to eat for breakfast in the sweltering heat, here are five ideas to help you out.

1)Smoothie bowls

Smoothie bowls are among the healthiest breakfast options and can be prepared within minutes. Simply blend bananas and berries with some milk. For toppings, use fruits, nuts, and seeds like hemp or chia seeds. You can mix and match different combinations of fruits and seeds for variety. This quick and easy breakfast is perfect for when you don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen.