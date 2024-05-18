5 easy summer breakfast ideas for a healthy binge

5) Curd upma
During the scorching heat of summer, it's crucial to maintain a proper meal routine. While it's important to stay full and avoid skipping meals or leaving the house on an empty stomach, it's equally vital to enjoy food that keeps you energised and hydrated without being too heavy or elaborate. The best approach to summer meals is to opt for light options. Breakfast, in particular, is the most important meal of the day. It not only kickstarts your system but also helps you stay active throughout the day. If you are ever in a dilemma about what to eat for breakfast in the sweltering heat, here are five ideas to help you out.
1)Smoothie bowls
Smoothie bowls are among the healthiest breakfast options and can be prepared within minutes. Simply blend bananas and berries with some milk. For toppings, use fruits, nuts, and seeds like hemp or chia seeds. You can mix and match different combinations of fruits and seeds for variety. This quick and easy breakfast is perfect for when you don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen.
2) Fruit salad
Fruits are perfect for breakfast, but simply eating them can get boring. Add some zest by making a fruit salad. Buy a variety of fruits like strawberries, raspberries, grapes, apples, and bananas. Chop and mix them in a bowl. For extra flavour, add yogurt and cream, or use orange juice, lemon juice, or maple syrup for dressing. A delicious and easy fruit salad is ready to enjoy!
3) Scrambled eggs
Eggs are one of the best sources of protein and are incredibly versatile. Simple preparations like boiled or scrambled eggs are quick and easy. This summer, add a punch of flavour to your scrambled eggs with a fresh homemade salsa. Just chop onions and tomatoes, then season with chaat masala, lime juice, and salt. Mix this salsa with your scrambled eggs for a delicious and zesty breakfast.
4) Avocado toast
Many people use bread to prepare their breakfast, and it can be cooked in a variety of ways. If you often have bread in your kitchen, here’s an interesting idea: toast your bread well, then make a nice dip with mashed avocados (use the flesh of avocados) and spread it over the toast. Sprinkle some spices on top. For an extra touch, add a fried omelette or some fresh herbs. This makes for a delicious and nutritious breakfast.
5) Curd upma
If you have a very desi palette, this dish is perfect for a quick and hearty breakfast before rushing to the office. Whip it up with semolina (sooji) by roasting it properly. Prepare a flavorful tadka using mustard seeds, ghee, urad dal, chana dal, and sautéed chopped onions, curry leaves, and chillies. Mix in the roasted semolina along with curd and water until the dish reaches your desired consistency. Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot!