Five delectable drinks to detox after the festive binge

After all the festive indulgence and endless sweet treats of Diwali, giving your body a gentle detox can feel like a refreshing reset. The rich foods, sugary delights and deep-fried snacks we love during the celebrations often leave us feeling heavy and bloated. A post-Diwali cleanse helps to rebalance the system, reduce bloating and rejuvenate your energy. Simple, homemade detox drinks can be a wonderful way to support digestion and flush out toxins, allowing you to feel lighter and more vibrant. Here, we have mentioned a list of about five drinks that can be easily prepared at home. Hopefully, they’ll help you in removing the toxins from your body!

Lemon ginger detox water

This is one classic drink for a reason! Squeeze half a lemon and grate some fresh ginger into a glass of warm water. This drink not only helps flush out toxins but also boosts immunity and metabolism. Lemon is alkalising in nature and ginger aids digestion, making this combo a great start to your day.

Turmeric golden milk

A cosy drink that’s wonderful for detoxing in the evenings! Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper (to enhance turmeric's benefits), and a little honey in warm milk (or dairy-free alternatives). Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and aids in detoxifying the liver.

Honey and cinnamon water

We have to say, this is one of those simplest ways to go about detoxifying. Just dissolve a teaspoon of honey and a pinch of cinnamon in warm water. This drink has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, helps balance blood sugar and aids digestion.

Jeera (cumin) water

Soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach. This traditional detox drink aids digestion, reduces bloating and may help boost metabolism.

Beetroot and arrot Juice

Blend fresh beetroot, carrot and a hint of ginger for a nutrient-packed detox drink. This juice is rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins that promote liver health and boost your natural detoxification process.