Four Mediterranean dishes that are equal parts delectable and healthy

The Mediterranean region is a treasure trove of culinary delights, showcasing a variety of flavours and fresh ingredients. Here are four must-try Mediterranean dishes that encapsulate the essence of this vibrant cuisine.

Hummus

This iconic Middle Eastern dip is made from blended chickpeas, tahini (sesame paste), lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Its creamy texture and nutty flavour make it a favourite around the world. Hummus is incredibly versatile; it can be served as an appetiser with warm pita bread or fresh vegetables, or used as a spread in wraps and sandwiches. With variations like roasted red pepper or garlic hummus, there’s a version to suit every palate.

Moussaka

A classic Greek dish, moussaka is a layered casserole that brings together rich flavours and hearty ingredients. The base consists of sliced eggplant, often salted to remove bitterness, followed by a spiced ground meat filling—typically lamb or beef—cooked with tomatoes and aromatic spices like cinnamon. Topping it all off is a creamy béchamel sauce, baked until golden and bubbling. This dish is a comfort food staple, perfect for family gatherings and special occasions, and is enjoyed across the Balkans and the Middle East in various adaptations.

Paella

Originating from the Valencia region of Spain, paella is a vibrant rice dish that brings together a medley of flavours. Traditionally cooked in a wide, shallow pan, paella can feature an array of ingredients, including seafood (like shrimp and mussels), chicken, rabbit, and vegetables, all seasoned with saffron and smoked paprika. The cooking method creates a delightful socarrat, a crispy layer of rice at the bottom of the pan, adding texture to the dish. Paella is often enjoyed as a communal meal, making it a perfect choice for gatherings and celebrations.

Shakshuka

This North African and Middle Eastern dish has gained popularity as a hearty breakfast or brunch option. Shakshuka consists of poached eggs nestled in a spicy, flavourful tomato sauce, typically infused with onions, bell peppers, and spices like cumin and paprika. Served hot, often in the skillet, it’s best enjoyed with crusty bread for dipping. The combination of eggs and sauce creates a satisfying and nourishing meal, showcasing the Mediterranean’s knack for transforming simple ingredients into something truly delicious.

(Written by Anshuala Dhulekar)