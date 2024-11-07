This specialty coffee roaster brings Goa's charm to Indore's coffee scene

Goa-based Siolim Specialty Coffee Roasters has opened its doors in Indore, with a store to offer a taste of Goa in the heart of central India. Inspired by the peaceful village of Siolim, the new cafe promises a blend of serene ambiance, fine coffee and avant-garde cuisine.
The cafe features a distinct menu, highlighting specialty coffee and innovative beverages. Must-tries inclue the signature Tiramisu Cortado, which pairs house-made tiramisu cream with espresso; Rose Cardamom Latte, a fragrant mix of cardamom espresso and homemade rose syrup. For the ones into experimental coffees, there's the Barrel Aged Cold Brew, aged in rum or whiskey barrels; and the refreshing Satsuma Cascara, a blend of orange marmalade and ginger ale with brewed cascara.
In terms of food, the highlights include hand-rolled Naples-style pizzas and their signature Orange Brûlée Cheesecake for dessert.
The design of the cafe combines modern aesthetics with Goan touches, offering both indoor and outdoor seating perfect for casual hangouts or working lunches.
Open every day, 11 am onwards. At Janki Nagar, Indore.