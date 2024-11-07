This specialty coffee roaster brings Goa's charm to Indore's coffee scene

Goa-based Siolim Specialty Coffee Roasters has opened its doors in Indore, with a store to offer a taste of Goa in the heart of central India. Inspired by the peaceful village of Siolim, the new cafe promises a blend of serene ambiance, fine coffee and avant-garde cuisine.

The cafe features a distinct menu, highlighting specialty coffee and innovative beverages. Must-tries inclue the signature Tiramisu Cortado, which pairs house-made tiramisu cream with espresso; Rose Cardamom Latte, a fragrant mix of cardamom espresso and homemade rose syrup. For the ones into experimental coffees, there's the Barrel Aged Cold Brew, aged in rum or whiskey barrels; and the refreshing Satsuma Cascara, a blend of orange marmalade and ginger ale with brewed cascara.