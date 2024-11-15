Experience Himachal’s rich flavours: A guide to the authentic Himachali thali

An authentic Himachali thali is a vibrant and wholesome representation of the culinary traditions of Himachal Pradesh, a northern state in India known for its mountainous landscapes and diverse food culture. The cuisine reflects the region’s rich heritage, utilising locally sourced ingredients, native spices, and traditional cooking techniques. Each dish on a Himachali thali offers a glimpse into the state’s gastronomic history, shaped by the cold climate, high-altitude terrain, and agricultural practices.

At the heart of a Himachali thali are simple yet flavourful dishes, often prepared using lentils, vegetables, and locally grown cereals like wheat, rice, and buckwheat. One of the most iconic components is Madra, a rich and creamy yoghurt-based curry made with chickpeas or kidney beans. The dish is slow-cooked with a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, creating a tangy and aromatic flavour profile. Madra is a staple in festive and celebratory meals, showcasing the importance of dairy in Himachali cuisine.

Dham is another central element, especially in traditional feasts and gatherings. This dish is a complete meal on its own, often including a combination of rice, lentils, and various curries. One popular variation features Chana dal (split chickpeas) cooked with yoghurt and seasoned with ginger, garlic, and whole spices, lending it a hearty and comforting taste. The dham is typically served with Tudkiya bhaat, a spiced rice preparation cooked with lentils, potatoes, and a blend of spices like cardamom, cloves, and bay leaves, making it a fragrant and flavourful accompaniment.

Another distinctive item on the Himachali thali is Sepu Vadi, a delicacy made from ground lentils that are steamed, sliced, and then fried before being simmered in a thick spinach-based gravy. This dish is known for its unique texture and deep, earthy flavours. Alongside Sepu Vadi, one might find Kadhi, a yoghurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, offering a sour and tangy contrast to the meal.

The thali is often rounded off with Siddu, a steamed bread made from wheat flour, stuffed with a filling of ground lentils or poppy seeds. Siddu is enjoyed with ghee or served alongside curries for a delightful pairing. Chutney made from local fruits like apple or plum adds a sweet and tart note, balancing the savoury dishes.

For dessert, the thali might include Mittha, a sweet rice dish flavoured with saffron, dry fruits, and cardamom. It is a fitting end to the meal, leaving a lingering sweetness that complements the robust, savoury dishes. An authentic Himachali thali is not just a meal but an experience, offering a taste of the region’s traditions and the warmth of its people.