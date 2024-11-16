Spiciest chillies from around the world

The world of chillies is diverse and fascinating, with varieties that push the limits of what we perceive as "spicy." These peppers are ranked based on the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) scale, which measures the concentration of capsaicin, the compound responsible for their fiery burn.

One of the most notorious chillies is the Carolina Reaper, currently recognised as the spiciest pepper in the world by the Guinness World Records. Bred by American grower Ed Currie in South Carolina, the Carolina Reaper is a hybrid of a Pakistani Naga pepper and a Red Habanero. It consistently measures around 1.64 million SHU, with peaks reaching beyond 2.2 million SHU. The Carolina Reaper’s appearance is as intimidating as its heat, with a bright red, wrinkled skin and a scorpion-like tail. Despite its intense spiciness, it has a surprisingly sweet and fruity flavour profile, which makes it popular in hot sauces. However, consuming it raw is not for the faint of heart; its effects can be immediate and overwhelming, causing severe burning sensations, sweating and even nausea.

The Dragon’s Breath chilli emerged as a potential challenger to the Carolina Reaper. Developed in the United Kingdom, this chilli was initially bred for medicinal purposes rather than culinary use. With a reported SHU of around 2.48 million, it was considered one of the spiciest chillies ever created. The extreme heat of Dragon’s Breath was explored for its potential as a natural anaesthetic, given its numbing effects. However, due to its intense spiciness, it is not commonly used in food and should be handled with extreme caution.