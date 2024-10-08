Salad dressings you can make with olive oil

Olive oil is a fantastic base for homemade salad dressings, offering rich flavour and numerous health benefits. Here are five delightful dressings you can easily whip up using olive oil.

Classic Vinaigrette

Classic Vinaigrette is a staple that never disappoints. Start by mixing olive oil with your choice of vinegar—balsamic, red wine, or apple cider works beautifully. Add a touch of Dijon mustard for tanginess and season with salt and pepper. This simple yet versatile dressing enhances any green salad, making it a must-have in your kitchen.

Lemon Herb Dressing

For something bright and refreshing, try Lemon Herb Dressing. Combine olive oil with freshly squeezed lemon juice and if you like a hint of sweetness, add a teaspoon of honey. Stir in your favourite fresh herbs—think parsley, basil, or dill—and season with salt and pepper. This dressing is particularly delightful on mixed greens or drizzled over roasted vegetables.

Creamy Avocado Dressing

If you’re in the mood for something creamy, Creamy Avocado Dressing is a perfect choice. Blend ripe avocado with olive oil, lime juice and a clove of garlic for a luscious, smooth texture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dressing not only works well on salads but also makes a fantastic dip for fresh veggies.

Garlic and Parmesan Dressing

For those who love a savoury kick, Garlic and Parmesan Dressing is a winner. Mix minced garlic with olive oil and red wine vinegar, then add freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper and you have a rich dressing that pairs wonderfully with Caesar salads or any dish needing an extra layer of flavour.

Spicy Chili Lime Dressing

Lastly, for a bit of heat, whip up a Spicy Chili Lime Dressing. Combine olive oil with lime juice and your choice of chili flakes or hot sauce for some zing. A dash of honey balances the spice perfectly. This zesty dressing is ideal for salads featuring beans or avocado, adding a vibrant twist.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)