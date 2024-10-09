Five juices to help you beat the heat

As the heat outside intensifies, staying hydrated becomes essential to beat the scorching sun. While water is the most basic way to hydrate, sometimes you crave something more flavourful and rejuvenating. That's where fresh, replenishing juices come in. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural sweetness, these juices not only quench your thirst but also provide a burst of energy and nutrients that your body craves during the hot months. Whether lounging by the pool, enjoying a picnic, or simply relaxing at home, the following juices are perfect companions for a hot day.
Watermelon juice is the quintessential rejuvination drink, celebrated for its refreshing and hydrating qualities. With watermelon being composed of about 92% water, it’s no surprise that it helps replenish lost fluids on a hot day. Watermelon juice is also rich in antioxidants like lycopene, which supports heart health and has anti-inflammatory properties. Adding a squeeze of lime or a few mint leaves can elevate the flavour, making it even more enjoyable.
Cucumber is another hydrating superstar, and when blended into a juice, it creates a light and cooling beverage. Cucumber juice is low in calories but high in hydration, and it’s packed with vitamins such as K, B, and C, along with antioxidants. Adding mint to the juice enhances its cooling effect and provides a fresh burst of flavour. This combination is perfect for helping you feel refreshed and revitalized on a humid afternoon.
Though not technically a juice, coconut water is a natural electrolyte powerhouse, making it an ideal drink for hot days. Coconut water is rich in potassium, magnesium, and sodium, all of which help in replenishing lost fluids and maintaining proper hydration levels. It has a naturally sweet taste and is incredibly refreshing when served chilled. Coconut water can also aid in digestion, making it a great option for cooling down after a meal.
Mango juice, made from one of the most beloved Indian fruits, is a tropical delight that combines taste with nutrition. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which promote skin health and boost immunity. The natural sugars in mango juice provide a quick energy boost, making it a great post-exercise drink. To keep it light and refreshing, you can blend mangoes with a little water or coconut water. Adding a dash of lime enhances the flavour and adds a tangy twist.
Pineapple juice is another tropical favourite, known for its tangy and sweet taste. Pineapples are rich in bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties, and vitamin C, which helps boost immunity. Pineapple juice is also hydrating and aids digestion, making it an excellent choice during hot weather. Served cold, it offers a refreshing punch of flavour, and combining it with a splash of soda or lemon juice creates a zesty drink.
When the temperature rises, staying hydrated doesn’t have to be boring. These refreshing juices not only help replenish fluids but also offer a wealth of nutrients and delicious flavours. Whether you prefer the lightness of cucumber, the tropical sweetness of mango and pineapple, or the replenishing power of coconut water, these juices are sure to keep you cool and revitalized on a hot day.
(Written by Ananya Mehta)