Five juices to help you beat the heat

As the heat outside intensifies, staying hydrated becomes essential to beat the scorching sun. While water is the most basic way to hydrate, sometimes you crave something more flavourful and rejuvenating. That's where fresh, replenishing juices come in. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural sweetness, these juices not only quench your thirst but also provide a burst of energy and nutrients that your body craves during the hot months. Whether lounging by the pool, enjoying a picnic, or simply relaxing at home, the following juices are perfect companions for a hot day.