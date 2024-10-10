Dumplings are a universal comfort food, enjoyed in various forms across different cultures. These bite-sized parcels, made from dough and filled with a variety of ingredients, reflect the unique culinary traditions of each region. Whether steamed, boiled, or fried, dumplings bring people together with their versatility, simplicity and delightful flavours. From Asia to Europe, nearly every cuisine boasts its own version of dumplings, with distinctive shapes, fillings and cooking methods. Here’s a look at five famous types of dumplings from around the world, each offering a taste of its origin.