Dumplings are a universal comfort food, enjoyed in various forms across different cultures. These bite-sized parcels, made from dough and filled with a variety of ingredients, reflect the unique culinary traditions of each region. Whether steamed, boiled, or fried, dumplings bring people together with their versatility, simplicity and delightful flavours. From Asia to Europe, nearly every cuisine boasts its own version of dumplings, with distinctive shapes, fillings and cooking methods. Here’s a look at five famous types of dumplings from around the world, each offering a taste of its origin.
One of the most iconic dumplings in the world, Chinese jiaozi are a beloved staple, especially during Lunar New Year celebrations. These dumplings are typically made with a wheat-based wrapper and are filled with ingredients like ground pork, shrimp, or vegetables, often seasoned with ginger, garlic and soy sauce. Jiaozi can be steamed, boiled, or pan-fried, offering a variety of textures. The crescent-shaped dumplings are not just delicious but also carry cultural significance, symbolising prosperity and good fortune in Chinese tradition.
Japanese gyoza are closely related to Chinese jiaozi but have their own distinct characteristics. Gyoza are usually smaller with thinner wrappers and are pan-fried to create a crispy bottom while keeping the top tender from steaming. The filling often includes minced pork, cabbage, garlic and ginger, giving them a slightly garlicky and savoury flavour. Gyoza are often served with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili oil, making them a popular appetiser or snack in Japanese cuisine.
Pierogi are one of Poland’s most famous culinary exports. These half-moon shaped dumplings are typically filled with mashed potatoes, cheese, sauerkraut, mushrooms, or even fruit, depending on the region and season. Pierogi can be boiled or pan-fried, often served with sour cream, sautéed onions, or melted butter. The soft dough and savoury fillings make them a comforting dish, enjoyed year-round in Poland, especially during festive occasions like Christmas Eve.
Momos are a type of dumpling native to Tibet and neighbouring regions like Nepal and Bhutan. These round or crescent-shaped dumplings are filled with minced meat, vegetables, or cheese, and are usually steamed, though they can also be fried. Momos are often served with a spicy tomato-based dipping sauce, called achar. They are a staple in Tibetan cuisine and are commonly enjoyed as street food or during festivals.
While not always considered a traditional 'dumpling', ravioli certainly fits the definition. These Italian pasta parcels are filled with a variety of ingredients like ricotta, spinach, meat, or seafood, and are typically served with sauces like marinara or sage butter. Ravioli can be square or circular and are boiled until tender. This Italian favourite has evolved into countless regional varieties, with recipes passed down through generations.