Classic dishes you must try at Irani cafes

Irani cafes are not just places to grab a bite; they are culinary institutions that beautifully blend Persian and Indian influences. Here are five classic Irani dishes that you must try.
Start your culinary adventure with a steaming cup of Irani chai. This rich tea is brewed strong and mixed with milk and sugar, often infused with cardamom. Served in small glass cups, the creamy, aromatic beverage is perfect when paired with biscuits or a slice of bread. The chai is not just a drink; it's an experience that reflects the warm hospitality of Irani cafes.
Bun maska is a simple yet indulgent treat that highlights the essence of Irani cafes. This dish consists of soft, buttered bread rolls served with a dollop of creamy butter or margarine. Often enjoyed alongside a cup of chai, bun maska is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack. Its simplicity allows the rich flavours of the butter to shine, making it a must-try for any visitor.
For a hearty meal, kheema pav is a classic choice. This dish features spicy, minced meat (usually mutton) cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, served with buttered pav (bread rolls). The combination of the flavourful kheema and soft pav makes for a satisfying meal. It's commonly enjoyed as a street food staple and is sure to leave you craving more.
Berry pulao is a standout dish that showcases the Persian influence in Irani cuisine. This fragrant rice dish is cooked with succulent pieces of meat (often chicken or mutton) and flavoured with tart berries, typically zardak or dried cranberries. The sweet-tangy taste of the berries adds a unique twist, making this pulao a delightful fusion of flavours. Served with raita, it's perfect for a filling lunch.
To refresh your palate, don’t miss out on raspberry soda. This fizzy drink combines sweet and tangy raspberry syrup with soda water, resulting in a vibrant, thirst-quenching beverage. Often served with a slice of lemon, it’s a nostalgic favourite for many and pairs beautifully with the rich flavours of Irani cuisine.