Five innovative ice cream flavours Bengalureans never knew they needed!

You just finished dinner and now it's time for bed? No, it's time for a sweet treat, of course! Ice cream might seem like the safest option but it's time to shake the basics up too. Ditch the chocolate for a unique scoop of Durian Fruit Ice Cream! Here are some of the most quirky ice cream flavours Bengaluru has to offer:
A blend of smoky charcoal and all the sweet and light flavours that lychee brings in a deceiving black charcoal ice cream. To all the lychee lovers who like a bit of fun in their dessert experience, this seems like an ice cream you'd want to try. Huber & Holly are known for their innovative ice cream flavours and use of fresh, natural ingredients. At 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar.
The pungent fruit Durian is known for its strong aroma and distinctive taste, one can only assume that an ice cream based on this fruit would be a major red flag. But this fruit flavoured ice cream is a must-try for adventurous foodies! Aside from their authentic Burmese dishes, Burma Burma has exotic crafted desserts like their avocado and honey ice cream and durian fruit ice cream. At Brigade Road.
Black Gold Chocolate Ice Cream
A rich chocolate ice cream combining Smoor chocolates and Hangyo Ice Creams. For those chocolate connoisseurs who want a special twist to their favourite flavour. Their collaboration with Hangyo Ice Creams has brought a fresh selection of gourmet ice cream flavours like Black Gold Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Roasted Almond with Coffee, Dry Fruits and more. At Indiranagar and Koramangala.
For the more cautious, we have an over-the-top dessert that does not include pungent fruits. Combining brownie crust, cream cheese, caramel, Kit Kat bars, and whipped cream we have the ultimate chocolate bar, for when you just want something sweet! Found in Magnolia Bakery, this bakery serves you classic American treats like banana pudding, cupcakes, and their blueberry Jamboree. At 12th Main, Indiranagar.
This unconventional ice cream is a bold and savoury-sweet creation, it has the sharpness of chilli cheese toast with the smoothness of ice cream for a truly vibrant palette. Amadora has always introduced unexpected flavours into the modern Indian palette, making it a favourite spot for city dwelling ice cream lovers. They turn comfort food ideas into cool and refreshing treats, even your sandwiches. At Lavelle Road.
(Written by Samyuktha Gautham)