Four hot sauces from across the world spice-lovers must try

Hot sauce lovers: rejoice! Around the globe, various cultures have crafted their unique fiery condiments that add flavour and heat to countless dishes. Here’s a look at four iconic hot sauces that you must try.
Heat Level: Medium (1,000 - 2,500 SHU)
Sriracha is a beloved Thai hot sauce that has gained international fame. Made from red chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, sugar and salt, this sauce offers a perfect balance of heat and sweetness. It’s commonly used in Asian dishes but has found its way into burgers, tacos, and even breakfast eggs. Its distinctive flavour and versatility make it a staple in many households.
Heat Level: Hot (2,500 - 5,000 SHU)
Originating from Louisiana, Tabasco sauce is a classic American hot sauce known for its vinegar-forward flavour and fiery kick. Made from aged red pepper mash, vinegar, and salt, it’s the secret ingredient in many recipes, from gumbo to cocktails like the Bloody Mary. With its iconic green label and small bottle, Tabasco has become synonymous with hot sauce in the United States and beyond.
Heat Level: Medium to Hot (1,500 - 10,000 SHU)
Harissa is a spicy, aromatic chili paste commonly used in North African cuisine, particularly in Tunisia. Made from roasted red peppers, hot chilis, garlic and spices like cumin and coriander, harissa adds depth and complexity to dishes. It’s often used in stews, grilled meats, and as a condiment for couscous. The rich flavour profile of harissa makes it a favourite for those who enjoy exploring bold spices.
Heat Level: Medium (1,000 - 5,000 SHU)
Gochujang is a fermented chili paste that is a cornerstone of Korean cuisine. Made from red chili powder, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans and salt, it has a unique sweet and spicy flavour. Gochujang is essential in dishes like bibimbap and tteokbokki, and it’s often used as a marinade for meats. The depth of flavour it adds to dishes is unparalleled, making it a must-try for anyone looking to spice up their meals.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)