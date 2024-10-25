Bengaluru is a host to a number of Halloween-themed parties and brunches and we have you covered!

Get ready for a thrilling Halloween season filled with spine-tingling events! From haunted parties to immersive experiences like horror movie nights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy across different venues. Embrace the spirit of the haunted season with creative costumes, chill music and festive treats. Dive into the festivities and make unforgettable memories, this October!
Scream soirée
Savour an eerie and delicious brunch featuring creepy dishes like Marinated Red Guys and Thinly Sliced Graveyard Meat Platter. Don’t miss the Witch’s Fingers, Worms and Eyeballs for a hauntingly good time! INR 2,399. October 27, 12.30 pm. At Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Challaghatta. +917353759831.
Horror d’oeuvres
This chilly season you are invited for a spine-tingling Halloween feast! Indulge in spooky delights like the Pumpkin Cheesecake and Bloody Burger Sliders, alongside festive drinks. Enjoy themed décor and a night filled with eerie fun! INR 1,999. October 30, 6.30 pm. At Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. +918049435000.
Catching thrills
Experience the spinechilling thrills at Under the Sky Movie Night this Halloween, featuring the horror classic Annabelle screening at the poolside and open air. The spooky celebration will continue with a Halloween party at Bar Moxy and the bestdressed guests might win a free stay! INR 399. October 26, 7.30 pm. At Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, Navarathna Agrahara. +918045334000.
Spooky tales
This Halloween, immerse yourself in ghostly elegance as Casa Bacardi hosts a night of mystery and music. Enjoy live performances by Sixth Ocean, exquisite cocktails and enchanting décor in a bewitching atmosphere. Costumes are encouraged! October 31, 8 pm. At Juliet, 1MG Mall, Halasuru. +919019529012.
Spirited away!
Join the spine-chilling fun at Freak Show and experience a haunting night filled with themed décor, bloody cocktails and electrifying music across all Social outlets. Choose your persona: the cursed, the goth, the mad or the fallen and embrace the Halloween spirit! INR 999. October 26, Across Social outlets.
Supernatural treats
Get ready for a Spooktacular brunch at Feast, transformed into a Halloween wonderland! Dress in your best costumes and enjoy creative spooky dishes and themed desserts. Experience an exciting interactive dining adventure filled with eerie delights and savoury specials this October! INR 2,499. October 27, 12.30 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield. +919513982019.
Noche delos muertos!
Join in for a vibrant celebration of the Day of the Dead with Don Julio. Enjoy exquisite plates and flowing drinks in a festive atmosphere honouring life and tradition. Raise a glass and celebrate the season of the witch! October 26, 8 pm. At Pangeo, Brigade Road. +918884411660.
