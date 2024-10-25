Embrace the festive spirit with these luxurious hampers and curated food boxes

As the Festival of Lights draws near, Deepavali presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate love, joy and unity. This year, enhance your festivities with a stunning selection of luxurious hampers from esteemed brands. Each hamper is meticulously curated to capture the essence of Deepavali, showcasing an array of gourmet delights including artisanal sweets, handcrafted chocolates, fine wines and eggless baked goods with options for eco-friendly packaging and personalised selections. Celebrate Deepavali in style and spread happiness through these meaningful gifting options.
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
Embrace the spirit of Deepavali with Khushiyan by Hilton, a handcrafted gift collection from Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. Each hamper brims with nutritious, locally sourced treats, blending tradition and wellness to create unforgettable festive moments filled with joy and prosperity. INR 599 onwards. At Nagavara. +918069012345.
Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Experience the magic of Deepavali with Sheraton Grand’s luxurious hampers, featuring gourmet delights like artisanal sweets, fine wines and handcrafted mooncakes. Personalise your gift with eco-friendly additions for a heartfelt touch, celebrating love and togetherness this festive season! INR 799 onwards. At Dr Rajkumar Road. +918384066829.
Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery invites you to celebrate Deepavali with exquisite hampers filled with eggless baked delights. Customise your selection with treats like Chocolate Hazelnut Hand Pies, cheesecakes and iconic Banana Pudding. Pre-order online or at store until November 30 for a sweet festive touch! INR 1,700 onwards. Across outlets. +919902642266.
ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
Celebrate the spirit of Deepavali with ITC Gardenia’s exclusive handcrafted hampers, showcasing artisanal delights that blend indulgence and well-being. Each hamper features gourmet treats from ITC’s kitchens, perfect for expressing love and gratitude. Pre-order now for timely delivery! INR 599 onwards. At Residency Road. +918022119898.
The Oberoi, Bengaluru
Oberoi’s gourmet gift hampers are designed to elevate your festive season, featuring a selection of exquisite international and handmade delicacies. Choose from handcrafted cakes, single-origin chocolates, gourmet breads and bespoke wines to spread joy among family, friends and corporate clients! INR 13,000 onwards. At MG Road. +918436233287.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Elevate your Deepavali celebrations with JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru’s luxurious hampers. Each exquisite collection blends gourmet treats and artisanal delights, perfect for sharing joy and warmth with loved ones, making every moment a cherished memory during this festive season. INR 1,500 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884420220.
Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
Indulge in a guilt-free Deepavali with Justbe by Nidhi Nahata’s thoughtfully curated hampers. Each beautifully pack-aged collection features wholesome desserts and savouries, perfect for celebrating health and happiness with loved ones. Gift joy and wellness this festive season! INR 375 onwards. At Sadashiva Nagar. +918884163061.
Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru
The hotel presents exquisite Deepavali hampers this season. Curated with love and tradition, each hamper features a delightful assortment of Indian sweets, chocolates and festive goodies. These hampers make the perfect gift for ensuring a memorable Deepavali celebration. INR 750 onwards. At Bellary Road. +916364932070.
Toscano
Celebrate Deepavali with Toscano’s exquisite gift hampers, blending Italian gourmet delights and festive cheer. Each beautifully packaged box features premium delicacies, making it the perfect treat for loved ones or a cozy indulgence at home. INR 3,199 onwards. Across outlets. +917619407979.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
If you are looking for a luxurious range of Deepavali gifting options, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore should be right there at the top of your list. Their Jewels of Diwali collection includes The Connoisseur’s Collection and The Royal Collection, which are sure to be the perfect present during this festive season. INR 8,000 onwards. At Residency Road.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
Presenting exquisite Deepavali hampers that blend sustainability and elegance, this could be a great festive pick. Each thoughtfully curated collection features handpicked delights, from traditional sweets like besan ladoo to gourmet millet dishes, all beautifully packaged in eco-friendly materials. Celebrate the season of giving with meaningful gifts that embody love and light. INR 1,499 onwards. At Whitefield. +91918296553543.
The Den Bengaluru
The Deepavali gift hampers from this hotel feature a selection of premium delicacies to enhance your festive experience. Available in three varieties — Symphony, Royal and Opulence — they offer the perfect blend of traditional and modern flavours, crafted from the finest ingredients. INR 1,699 onwards. At Whitefield. +919513677272.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
This hotel offers a luxurious selection of 10 unique Deepavali hampers that blend tradition with indulgence. Each hamper features gourmet dry fruits, delightful rose, motichoor laddoos and scented diyas. INR 899 onwards. At Challaghatta. +917353759831.
Grand Mercure Bangalore
Celebrate Deepavali with Grand Mercure’s exquisite hand picked hampers, blending traditional charm and gourmet delights. Options include the Indian Delights hamper and the luxurious Royal Diwali Treat. INR 900 onwards. At Koramangala. +919008300446.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Celebrate Deepavali with Courtyard by Marriott’s exclusive hampers, thoughtfully curated to spread joy and gratitude. Choose from delightful options like the Chocolate Decadence or Sustainable Splendor, each designed to light up your festive moments with love. INR 600 onwards. At Bellandur. +919065793402.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
Elevate your Deepavali celebrations with ITC Hotels’ exquisite handcrafted hampers. Each luxurious collection features artisanal delights from signature kitchens, blending indulgence and wellness. Available for pre-order, these hampers embody elegance and festive joy. INR 599 onwards. At Golf Course Road. +918022269898.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Hyatt Centric MG Road invites you to celebrate Deepavali with exclusive hampers filled with handcrafted sweets and gourmet treats. Perfect for gifting, these curated collections embody festive joy while encouraging moments of togetherness during this vibrant celebration of lights. INR 500 onwards. At MG Road. +917349485222.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
The Timeless Treasures Hampers from Taj West End are handcrafted to bring warmth and elegance to the celebrations. The hampers feature a thoughtful blend of traditional Indian delicacies and modern indulgences, making them the perfect Deepavali gift. INR 3,000. At Race Course Road. +918066605660.
India Sweet House
This festive season, India Sweet House presents the Navarathna Collection, celebrating purity and tradition with organic sweets crafted from fresh ingredients. Perfect for sharing love and warmth with family and friends, these luxurious treats embody the vibrant spirit of Deepavali. INR 150 onwards. Across outlets. +919242420101.
Manam Chocolate
Experience the essence of Deepavali with Manam Chocolate’s 2024 edition, offering a delightful array of handcrafted chocolates inspired by festive traditions. Each exquisite selection promises to elevate celebrations, embodying joy, connection, and the spirit of sharing in every bite. INR 1,500 onwards. Available online. +919063205093.
Curated by: Pramiti Digra
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress