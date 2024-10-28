British chef Jamie Oliver calls for help to solve the ‘grate cheese robbery’

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has taken to social media to rally his followers in an unusual case: the search for 22 metric tons (48,488 pounds) of artisanal cheddar worth £300,000 ($390,000), which was stolen in a daring scam. Known for his unpretentious cooking style on The Naked Chef, Oliver put his sense of humor to work in an Instagram post, cheekily calling it the “grate cheese robbery” and urging fans to be on the lookout for “lorry loads of very posh cheese.”

The theft unfolded at Neal’s Yard Dairy, a celebrated London-based cheesemonger renowned for its cloth-wrapped artisanal cheddar wheels. According to the company, a con artist posed as a wholesale distributor affiliated with a prominent French retailer, managing to take delivery of the high-value cheddar before the scam was uncovered. The cheese was gone before Neal’s Yard Dairy realised they’d been duped, and the theft was officially reported on October 21.

Oliver, who boasts 10.5 million followers on Instagram, took up the call to arms with a post sprinkled with puns. “If the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is! Let’s find these cheese stealers,” he wrote, appealing to his broad fanbase to help solve the mystery. The star chef has a reputation for speaking out on a variety of food-related issues, from advocating for healthier school lunches to supporting sustainable farming practices, and he approached this case with his characteristic mix of advocacy and wit.

British police have yet to announce any leads in the investigation, but authorities are working closely with Neal’s Yard Dairy to track down the stolen cheese. The 1,000 wheels of cheddar—crafted using traditional aging methods that Neal’s Yard is famous for—are wrapped in cloth and stamped with distinctive markings, making them identifiable, though authorities believe they may be quickly resold on the black market or disguised to prevent tracing.

The heist has not only cost Neal’s Yard Dairy a significant financial loss but has also raised concerns among artisanal producers and the food industry more broadly. “Artisanal products are increasingly vulnerable to theft,” noted food security analyst Dr. Hugh Preston, citing the high value and growing demand for specialty foods as factors that may be enticing criminals to target small producers. “This is particularly difficult for small-scale producers who don’t have the resources to absorb such losses.”

Neal’s Yard Dairy, founded in 1979, has become a landmark in British artisanal cheese, known for sourcing from local farms and producing cheeses celebrated across the globe. In recent years, they’ve experienced a surge in popularity, with many consumers drawn to their traditional production techniques and dedication to quality. While they’re used to dealing with logistical challenges and stringent quality standards, they were caught off guard by the scale and brazenness of the theft.

The broader cheese community has responded with sympathy and solidarity. British Cheesemakers, an industry association, has highlighted the impact of such losses on artisanal producers, with representatives suggesting that measures to improve security and support local producers could be an important step forward. The association shared Neal’s Yard’s appeal and echoed Oliver’s call for vigilance, encouraging the public to be wary of “exceptionally cheap, high-end cheese.”

For many fans, Oliver’s involvement in the case has added an extra layer of intrigue, as his call to action has highlighted both the peculiar crime and the value of artisanal foods. Social media has since been abuzz, with users sharing his post and trading theories on the possible whereabouts of the missing cheese.

While the culprits remain at large, Oliver’s appeal has galvaniaed both his fans and the cheese-loving public. With authorities, the industry and Oliver’s 10.5 million Instagram followers on the case, the hope remains that this “grate” cheddar heist will soon reach a “wheely” satisfying conclusion. For now, however, the mystery continues, and the whereabouts of the lorry loads of artisanal cheddar remain as elusive as ever.