Four winter drinks to cosy up this season

Whether you’re curling up with a book or entertaining friends, these four delicious winter beverages will warm you up inside out.

Classic Hot Chocolate

Nothing beats a rich, creamy hot chocolate on a chilly day. To make a simple yet indulgent version, combine 2 cups of milk (or your favourite milk alternative) with 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons of sugar in a saucepan. Heat gently while whisking until smooth. For an extra treat, top it with whipped cream or marshmallows, and sprinkle some cocoa powder or cinnamon on top. Add a dash of vanilla extract for a deeper flavour, or experiment by stirring in a tablespoon of peanut butter or a splash of peppermint extract for a festive twist.

Spiced Apple Cider

Warm spiced apple cider is a seasonal favourite that fills your home with delightful aromas. In a large pot, combine 4 cups of apple cider with slices of orange, a few cinnamon sticks and whole cloves. Heat gently until steaming, allowing the spices to infuse the cider. Serve it hot, garnished with a slice of apple or a cinnamon stick. This drink not only warms you up but also evokes the essence of fall and winter gatherings.

Golden Milk

Golden milk, or turmeric latte, is a comforting drink with warming spices. In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of milk (dairy or non-dairy), 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of black pepper (which helps absorb the turmeric). Sweeten with honey or maple syrup to taste. Heat the mixture gently while whisking until warm and frothy. This drink not only tastes great but also boasts anti-inflammatory properties, making it a perfect winter companion.

Irish Coffee

For those chilly evenings when you want something with a kick, Irish coffee is a delightful option. Brew a strong cup of coffee and stir in 1 to 2 ounces of Irish whiskey and 1 to 2 teaspoons of sugar, depending on your taste. Top it off with a generous dollop of lightly whipped cream. The warmth of the coffee, the richness of the whiskey and the sweetness of the cream create a comforting drink that’s perfect for relaxing after a long day.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)