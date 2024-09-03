Tipple Tales

In those few seconds when a sip of a cocktail passes over the tongue, we experience the flavours of all the ingredients, hoping for a perfect blend with just the right balance of spirits. While it might seem simple, achieving that level of perfection takes dedication and creativity. Not everyone can master it; it takes exceptional talent to truly impress consumers. Showcasing this talent among young bartenders and mixologists, the MONIN Cup 2024 National Finale was recently held at Anthm in the Financial District. CE caught up with Germain Araud, Managing Director of Monin India Pvt Ltd, to talk about the contest and the brand.

Held in four different locations across India, the MONIN Cup 2024 brought out the best of the best. Speaking about Monin and the Monin Cup, Germain Araud said, “In India, we’ve been around for more than 25 years as a brand. About five years ago, we decided it was time to prioritise India as a key market. Since 2021, we’ve set up direct operations here, with our own sales, marketing, and R&D teams based in Hyderabad, which is our headquarters in India.”

He continued, “The Monin Cup is a global competition that we organise every two years. The idea behind this competition is to support and help young bartenders. Unlike other cocktail competitions, the Monin Cup focuses exclusively on bartenders under the age of 27. We aim to provide them with a platform to elevate their craft, exchange best practices, and give them the opportunity to make India shine on a global level. We started the regional rounds across India in Kolkata in July, moved to Mumbai two weeks ago, and now we’re in Hyderabad for the national final. The winners here will compete against 60 of the world’s top bartenders at the global finale later this year in France.”

‘Low is More’ is the theme this year, challenging aspiring bartenders to draw inspiration from the current low and no-alcohol trend. Participants were encouraged to create flavourful cocktails using MONIN’s diverse portfolio, which includes syrups, fruit mixes, purees, crushes, sauces, and frappe powders. “What I’ve noticed this year, compared to two years ago, is the creativity and cultural expression in the cocktails.

It’s hard to pick the ‘best’, but I’ve seen some incredibly interesting concepts celebrating local culture. For example, last week in Mumbai, there was a bartender from a farming family who crafted a cocktail that told the story of rural life in India using local ingredients from his hometown,” said Germain Araud.

With a presence in over 150 countries, this century-old French brand has received an overwhelming response from Indian participants. “We had an overwhelming response for the Monin Cup 2024 edition, with over 2,000 online registrations. Out of those, we selected about 15 contestants from each region — around 60 in total. Today, we have 12 finalists here in Hyderabad competing for the top spot.”

He mentioned that Indian bartenders are gaining recognition globally. “We’ve seen more and more Indians reach international levels of recognition, like during the Monin Cup final in Paris. What’s unique about India is the humility, hard work, and enthusiasm of its people. We believe that with patience, dedication, and time, Indian bartenders can become some of the best in the world.”

Hemanshu Badola, who took the top spot in the MONIN Cup 2024 National Finale, shared his joy, saying, “I’m from the stunning mountains of Uttarakhand, proudly representing Molecule Air Bar, Noida, in the Monin Cup 2024. A few years ago, I aspired to join the Indian Air Force. Although I cleared the exam, I didn’t make the final list. That journey led me to mixology, with a dream to represent India on a global stage. My cocktail, ‘The Last Attempt’, symbolises my personal journey and aspirations. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity. For me, the journey is more significant than winning. Let your imagination soar and break boundaries.”