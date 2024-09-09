Five types of cheesecakes you must not miss

Cheesecake is one of those universally loved desserts that’s found in many forms around the world. Here’s a quick tour of five different cheesecakes from various corners of the globe, each with its own unique flair.

New York-style Cheesecake

The New York-style cheesecake is a classic American treat known for its rich and creamy texture. It’s made with lots of cream cheese, which gives it that dense, indulgent feel. This cheesecake usually has a graham cracker crust and is baked slowly to avoid cracks. It’s often enjoyed plain, but you can also find it topped with everything from fresh fruit to chocolate or caramel.

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

In Italy, they use ricotta cheese to make their cheesecake, which results in a lighter, fluffier dessert. This version often includes lemon zest for a hint of citrus and can be served with just a sprinkle of powdered sugar or some fresh fruit. It can be baked or made as a no-bake version, making it a versatile option for those who prefer a lighter dessert.

Japanese Cheesecake

Known for its airy, soufflé-like texture, Japanese cheesecake is a delightful departure from the dense varieties. This version incorporates whipped egg whites into the batter, giving it a light and fluffy consistency. It’s less sweet than many other cheesecakes and is often enjoyed plain or with a dusting of powdered sugar, though some people like to add a bit of fruit or a light glaze.

German Käsekuchen

The German Käsekuchen stands out because it’s made with quark, a type of fresh cheese that offers a mild, creamy flavour. The crust is usually a simple dough or sponge cake, and the filling often has a subtle lemon or vanilla flavour. This cheesecake is lighter than the New York style and has a slightly tangy note thanks to the quark.

Greek Cheesecake

In Greece, they use Greek yogurt to make their cheesecake, which gives it a rich, tangy flavour and creamy texture. Greek cheesecake often features a nut-based crust—think walnuts or pistachios—and can be flavoured with honey or fruit preserves. This version offers a lovely balance of sweet and tangy, showcasing the unique qualities of Greek yoghurt.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)