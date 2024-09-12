Five desserts made out of bread

Desserts made from bread are a clever and comforting way to enjoy something sweet while making the most of leftover or stale bread. These treats often turn simple ingredients into something extraordinary. Here’s a look at some popular bread-based desserts that have a special place in the world of sweets.

Bread pudding

Bread pudding is a classic favourite, perfect for using up leftover bread. The basic idea is to soak chunks of bread in a mixture of eggs, milk, sugar and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. After baking, you get a warm, custardy dessert that’s as comforting as it sounds. You can add raisins, nuts or chocolate chips to the mix, and it’s often served with a drizzle of caramel sauce or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Bread and butter pudding

This dessert is a close cousin to bread pudding but with a twist. It involves layering slices of buttered bread (sometimes with a sprinkling of sugar) in a baking dish and pouring over a mixture of eggs, milk and cream. After baking, you get a sweet, custardy pudding with a crispy top. It’s delicious with added ingredients like dried fruits or a hint of cinnamon.

Panettone

Panettone is an Italian bread often enjoyed during the holiday season. This sweet, fluffy bread is filled with dried fruits, nuts and candied citrus peel. It’s usually enjoyed on its own, or with a glass of sweet wine. Panettone’s light texture and sweet, fruity flavor make it a festive and elegant dessert choice.

Roti canai with sweetened condensed milk

This Malaysian treat takes flaky, buttery roti canai and pairs it with sweetened condensed milk. The result is a simple yet indulgent dessert that’s crispy on the outside and sweetly creamy on the inside.

Strata

A savoury bread pudding that can be sweetened up for dessert. Strata layers cubes of bread with a custard mixture and can include fruits or chocolate. Baked until set, it’s a versatile dish that works both warm and at room temperature.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)