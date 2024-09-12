Five types of soups you need to know about

Soup is one of those universally loved dishes that can be both comforting and tantalising, depending on how you make it. It comes in so many varieties that there's almost always a type to fit your mood or the weather. Here’s a quick guide to some popular types of soup:

Broth-based soups

These are the classic, clear soups that rely on a simple broth— think chicken noodle soup. The broth is usually made by simmering meat, vegetables, or even fish, resulting in a light yet flavourful liquid. Chicken noodle soup, with its warm broth, chunks of chicken and noodles, is a staple for when you need something soothing. Other examples include vegetable and beef broths, which can serve as a base for a range of other ingredients.

Cream soups

For a richer experience, cream soups are the way to go. These soups start with a base of cream or milk and are often blended with pureed vegetables or meats to create a smooth, luxurious texture. Tomato soup is a favorite here— creamy, tangy and perfect with a grilled cheese sandwich. Cream of mushroom and clam chowder are also beloved for their hearty, indulgent qualities.

Pureed soups

If you like your soup smooth and silky, pureed soups are the answer. Ingredients like butternut squash or peas are cooked until tender and then blended into a creamy consistency. These soups often have a velvety texture that can make vegetables seem more appealing, especially for those who aren’t big fans of them in their whole form.

Chunky soups

For those who prefer a bit of texture, chunky soups are ideal. These soups are packed with sizable pieces of meat, vegetables, or pasta. Minestrone, for example, is a hearty Italian soup loaded with beans, pasta and vegetables in a tomato base. It’s filling and satisfying, perfect for a hearty meal.

Cold soups

When the weather is warm, cold soups offer a refreshing alternative. Gazpacho, a Spanish classic, is made from blended tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and onions, and is served chilled. It’s light, cool and full of bright flavours— perfect for a hot day.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)